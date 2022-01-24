Top 5 fastest ways to make money in GTA 5 Story Mode (2022)

GTA 5's Story Mode comes with ample opportunities to make big bucks. In fact, that's exactly what the story is about, just like most other GTA games. Pulling off daring heists and becoming a millionaire near the end of the game is commonplace in the series.

Here's a look at some of the best methods to become rich in GTA 5's Story Mode that applies to all three characters. If all the listed methods are followed, players will end up having all three of their characters as billionaires in GTA 5.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

GTA 5 Story Mode: Some of the best methods to get rich quick as of 2022

5) Holding on to money till the end

This might seem like generic advice, but it is extremely vital to avoid purchasing any vehicles or major properties before completing all other steps. Players looking to purchase all in-game assets should wait until the main story, Lester's Assassinations, and stock market investments are completed.

The more money the story mode characters have in their bank, the more profitable the stock market manipulations are.

4) Security Vans

This is one of the simplest methods of earning money fast in GTA 5. Players need to employ lethal force as engaging with a Security Van will lead to an instant wanted level anyway. They also need to do it fast as the driver will panic when they see the player bring up a weapon.

The best way to do it is to shoot the driver and passenger from afar, hijack the vehicle and take it to a secluded place. The construction site is a great place to hide from the cops. Each security van gives about $3,000 to $8,000, and there are 10 vans in total. Players will need to shoot the back doors or blow them open to get the cash.

3) The Big Score (Obvious)

The 'Obvious' approach is much more lucrative when it comes to The Big Score. The total score that players can get away with in the Obvious approach is $201,600,000, which nets $6 million more per character than the Subtle approach.

The ideal crew includes Taliana Martinez, Karim Denz, Daryl Jones, and Norm Richards. Karim Denz and Norm Richards must have been employed in a Heist before so that they gain experience from the earlier Heist.

2) Lester's Assassinations/Stock market manipulation

At a certain point quite early on in the game, Lester Crest provides a bunch of assassination missions for Franklin. Completing the first one is mandatory for progressing the storyline, but after that, players should leave out the rest until after the main story is complete.

Players need to invest in specific stocks before and after each mission, and sell them after a specific time. Players can refer to the above video for details.

1) Random Event - Hitch Lift 1

This is a simple but crucial one-time event in GTA 5 where players have to give a lift to a character named Timm. Players should avoid triggering the encounter until all the previous steps have been done.

This can be done by simply avoiding Timm when he appears in-game, and he will always respawn as long as the mission hasn't been completed. Once the mission is completed, players will have to invest all their characters' money into Tinkle stocks.

Edited by Danyal Arabi