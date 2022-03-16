GTA Online next-gen update patch notes: Exclusive cars, menu, free outfit, and more

GTA 5 and its Online variant are now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in a completely revamped variant. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto Online is now available as a standalone title for both these consoles and is free to download until June 14 on the PlayStation 5.

Since this is an upgrade and not a regular update, there are no regular 'patch notes.' Instead, Rockstar has released a Newswire article highlighting all the key features of this next-gen version.

GTA Online next-gen update details as provided by Rockstar

Here are all of the features that Rockstar has touted for the updated edition's Online Mode:

1) Hao's Special Works

Hao's Special Works, a specialized mod store exclusive to the newest generation consoles, has supplanted the LS Car Meet's Mod Shop as a specialist mod shop. By answering Hao's phone call and completing a time trial in a high-performing, HSW-modified vehicle, players can unlock Hao's Special Works.

Hao's shop will be open for business after the par time has been met. This allows users to buy an HSW upgrade for qualified cars, which unlocks a new set of features such as performance enhancements, Chameleon Paint, and more.

After obtaining Hao's Special Works, returning players will get a free all-new HSW-upgraded Karin S95. These players will also have access to the Dark Purple Pearl and Red Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paints for any HSW-eligible vehicles, allowing them to use either for free.

2) New vehicles and races

The Übermacht Sentinel XS, Shitzu Hakuchou Drag, Grotti Turismo Classic, and Bravado Banshee are the existing GTA Online vehicles that can be applied with HSW upgrades. The Coil Cyclone II, Karin S95, Imponte Arbiter GT, Pfister Astron Custom, and Pegassi Weaponized Ignus are the five new cars exclusive to the next-gen GTA Online.

Players can use these upgraded HSW vehicles to enter the HSW Race Series. The LS Car Meet will also feature Hao's Premium Test Ride vehicles on a weekly basis with his own podium. This allows Car Meet members on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to test drive a weekly selection of highly modified HSW-eligible vehicles and the option to buy them right there.

The first Premium Test Ride vehicle is an HSW-modified Bravado Banshee with a matching livery. There's also a new HSW Time Trial, which involves a sprint from East Vinewood to Vespucci Beach.

3) Career Builder

The Career Builder will be available to newcomers in GTA Online on the newest generation consoles. Players may choose from one of four criminal careers: Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker, and a variety of businesses, powerful cars, and weaponry to get their career off the ground. Anyone who wishes to reset their character in GTA Online can also use it.

4) Menu redesign and access to previous updates

Players can now instantly access all GTA Online content from the main menu, including Heists, Races, Adversary Modes, or even Freemode. The new edition of the game features all previously released updates until now, and Rockstar has hinted at more to come.

5) Quality-of-life improvements and free rewards

Mors Mutual Insurance @morsmutual_ Quality of life change: You can now join different session types directly out of GTA Online instead of going into story mode. Quality of life change: You can now join different session types directly out of GTA Online instead of going into story mode. https://t.co/tepUYINU5p

The option to pick multiple session types from the Find New Session submenu is one of the new quality-of-life upgrades. Rockstar has also increased the base rewards for Biker Sell Missions and Nightclub Daily Income in this new edition. They have also hinted at continued changes and rebalancing in the future.

Simply playing the game will provide players access to the Cool Noise HSW Racing Suit. Meanwhile, players can unlock the White HSW Racing Tee by completing Hao's Special Time trial on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Edited by Shaheen Banu