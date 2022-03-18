Fidelity Mode in next-gen GTA Online receives mixed responses

With GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced now being played by millions of gamers worldwide, fans are starting to learn much more about the game.

However, there have been some issues brought up on social media regarding Fidelity Mode, one of the three new Performance Modes used for the game that offers 4K resolution and improved graphics.

This article will talk about how the new Fidelity Mode in the Expanded & Enhanced GTA Online is receiving mixed responses.

What fans think of GTA Online's new Fidelity Mode

There has been a lot of talk already about the three new Performance Modes available for the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition. The modes are listed as Fidelity, Performance, and Performance RT. Fidelity mode is the only one that offers 30FPS and does not seem to be meeting everyone's expectations.

A few next-gen gamers are saying that the mode is a real letdown, while others have not experienced the same problems. Popular industry source Broughy was one of the first to tweet about the new Fidelity Mode and give his own opinion. He felt as though the 30FPS was not worth it, and the performance felt a bit clunky, as he showed in a short clip while driving a car.

Broughy🥈 @Broughy1322 Wow fidelity mode (native 4k, max 30fps) on the new GTA versions looks horrendous on transitions from light to shadow on the car model. Stick to performance mode (upscaled 4K, max 60fps) where this doesn't happen. In addition to cars being quicker at 60fps youtu.be/HGzvevys6sk Wow fidelity mode (native 4k, max 30fps) on the new GTA versions looks horrendous on transitions from light to shadow on the car model. Stick to performance mode (upscaled 4K, max 60fps) where this doesn't happen. In addition to cars being quicker at 60fps youtu.be/HGzvevys6sk

Other gamers tweeted about other issues with Fidelity mode, like the fact that it takes longer to use the phone camera, for example. These players also had issues while driving cars, explaining that it was almost not worth using this mode.

NickPG @NickPlaysGamesX Is it just me or is car handling terrible while driving in Fidelity mode in GTA Enhanced & Expanded? Feels like the performance increase causes some significant input delay compared to Performance and Performance RT Is it just me or is car handling terrible while driving in Fidelity mode in GTA Enhanced & Expanded? Feels like the performance increase causes some significant input delay compared to Performance and Performance RT

Mvxzzz @Mvxzzz The phone in GTA: Online is so much faster in Performance Mode. Look how fast the camera opened in Performance Mode vs Fidelity Mode. The phone in GTA: Online is so much faster in Performance Mode. Look how fast the camera opened in Performance Mode vs Fidelity Mode. https://t.co/ZwXLJZBolk

Grand Theft Auto Out of Context @GTA_OOC Quick review of the next gen update!



It's GTA V! Fidelity mode is almost unplayable for me the FPS is terrible. Performance RT seems to be the way to go and it doesn't seem to be true 4K. Some sort of adaptive resolution is going on so it's alright but blurry in some parts. Quick review of the next gen update!It's GTA V! Fidelity mode is almost unplayable for me the FPS is terrible. Performance RT seems to be the way to go and it doesn't seem to be true 4K. Some sort of adaptive resolution is going on so it's alright but blurry in some parts.

While some GTA Online gamers shared Broughy's views, the overwhelming majority were very pleased with the spectacular details of the new graphics in 4K resolution.

GTA Online gamers are still posting a slew of current shots and clips from the game showcasing all of the performance modes, but none quite as much as the Fidelity Mode.

Some fans feel as though Fidelity Mode is worth using for the improved textures and ray tracing, which appear to be better than in the other two modes. Blades of grass, underwater interactions, reflections, and weather all feel a bit more realistic to some gamers. The thunderstorm clip in the above tweet by @rexxgta is a perfect example of the type of graphics players were hoping to see.

Many players completely disagree with how Broughy and others reacted to the new graphics mode and cannot wait to share their own clips and screenshots from their experiences.

Cade Onder @Cade_Onder A GTA 5 cutscene in fidelity mode (4K/30FPS) on Xbox Series X A GTA 5 cutscene in fidelity mode (4K/30FPS) on Xbox Series X https://t.co/T8rPbzlBug

GTABase.com @GTABase



Thank you to the highly talented Here's a look at the fidelity graphics mode in #GTAV for Xbox Series X!Thank you to the highly talented @ProdByVista Here's a look at the fidelity graphics mode in #GTAV for Xbox Series X!Thank you to the highly talented @ProdByVista! https://t.co/PHIckgFt1p

With all of this new information now available to GTA Online fans, and much more to come over the next few weeks, it is great to already see such coverage from every point of view. GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced is certainly going to be the most talked-about game until fans receive a trailer for GTA 6.

Edited by Siddharth Satish