Is GTA Online worth playing on a next-gen console?

The few changes to GTA Online's next-gen port have made a previously fun game even better. It's especially noticeable if the player owns a PS5, as the game is completely free on that console (until June 14, 2022). The Xbox Series X|S version is still available at $9.99, so it isn't expensive as a standard AAA title.

It's worth mentioning that this is a one-time purchase. GTA Online doesn't feature monthly subscriptions or anything like that. Players can buy Shark Cards if they want to, but it's not required.

If one enjoys playing a Grand Theft Auto game and like multiplayer interactions, chances are, they'll enjoy GTA Online on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA Online is worth playing on a next-gen console

Career Builder allows players to become a Nightclub owner (Image via Rockstar Games)

Both new and old players will likely enjoy GTA Online on a next-gen console. Beginners can utilize Career Builder to get a free business as one of these four positions:

Executive

Gunrunner

Nightclub Owner

Biker

They have $4,000,000 to spend on any business location, plus:

Interior upgrades

Vehicles

Weapons

It's a much friendlier experience than what gamers had to go through on previous versions of the game. It isn't just new players that can enjoy this game either, as veterans have plenty of content to look forward to in the future.

Hao's Special Works greatly improves nine vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hao's Special Works includes upgrades to four old vehicles and five new ones. The new vehicles are:

Coil Cyclone II

Imponte Arbiter GT

Karin S95

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Pfister Astron Custom

The four old vehicles getting these performance upgrades are:

Bravado Banshee

Grotti Turismo Classic

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Übermacht Sentinel XS

These performance upgrades make each of these vehicles drastically faster than before, and it's a feature that isn't available in the PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA Online.

Veteran players who transfer their old accounts over to a next-gen console can also get the Karin S95 for free.

Future updates

Next-gen consoles have it good thus far (Image via Rockstar Games)

The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game will inevitably stop receiving support in the future. It happened to the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions, which will likely happen again. In this case, gamers can already see that the next-gen consoles have unique features in their port that the PS4 and Xbox One lack.

Anybody who enjoys GTA Online on a console should get it on either the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. At the very least, these next-gen consoles will continue to get support for many years, including features past Career Builder and Hao's Special Works.

Even so, some players might not enjoy this port for a number of reasons:

They still want to play with their old friends on PS4 and Xbox One (there is no crossplay)

They played the game before and quit

The Grand Theft Auto-esque gameplay isn't for them

PC is their primary platform

As of right now, these next-gen ports are the definitive versions of GTA Online, largely thanks to the new features and graphical improvements they have over their predecessors.

