"Rest in peace, Tom": Rockstar pays tribute to Tom Sizemore, GTA Vice City character Sonny Forelli's voice actor, after his recent passing

The legendary voice of GTA Vice City’s Sonny Forelli, Tom Sizemore, recently passed away, and Rockstar has shared a heartwarming tribute to him on social media today.

In a Twitter post on March 4, 2023, the developers shared a picture of Sonny Forelli's character and admired Tom Sizemore’s work history with the company. Paying tribute to the actor, they mentioned that he was an inspiration to all of them way before GTA Vice City was even a thing and said:

“Rest in peace, Tom.”

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Tom Sizemore’s effortless cool and phenomenal character work was an inspiration to all of us here at Rockstar Games long before his star performance as Sonny Forelli in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Rest In Peace, Tom Tom Sizemore’s effortless cool and phenomenal character work was an inspiration to all of us here at Rockstar Games long before his star performance as Sonny Forelli in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Rest In Peace, Tom https://t.co/2mdyh02Xhq

The famous actor passed away at the age of 61 on March 3. 2023. He had reportedly been on life support at St. Joseph’s Hospital Burbank for the past few weeks following a brain aneurysm. This unfortunate news has left everyone around the globe shaken.

Fans react to Rockstar Games' tribute to the iconic voice actor of GTA Vice City’s Sonny Forelli

Along with Rockstar Games, many fans paid tribute to the actor on social media, especially the gaming community, who remembered his amazing voice-acting work for Sonny Forelli in GTA Vice City.

Sir_NikoBellic, a GTA Vice City fan, paid tribute to the legendary actor and expressed their sorrow over the situation.

Liam, a popular GTA insider, offered their condolences as well:

Here are some other tweets from fans around the world made after Tom Sizemore's passing.

Dirty_Worka 💀 @Dirty_Worka @RockstarGames Incredible actor and brilliant character. Sad to see him go. Will never forget playing GTA and hearing voices from iconic actors for the first time in a video game. Added so much weight and immersion to the games. Truly groundbreaking. @RockstarGames Incredible actor and brilliant character. Sad to see him go. Will never forget playing GTA and hearing voices from iconic actors for the first time in a video game. Added so much weight and immersion to the games. Truly groundbreaking.

Primetime TB @Primetime_TB @RockstarGames Throw an Easter Egg referencing Sonny in the next game @RockstarGames Throw an Easter Egg referencing Sonny in the next game

Owen 🌈 @WhovianLife @RockstarGames Rockstar, please respectfully add a tribute to him & his character in your next game (as it's likely Vice City again) and I feel it would be a lovely & respectful thing to do. @RockstarGames Rockstar, please respectfully add a tribute to him & his character in your next game (as it's likely Vice City again) and I feel it would be a lovely & respectful thing to do.

Saiyam @saiyambansal100 🏽 @RockstarGames What a legend… may his soul rest in peace @RockstarGames What a legend… may his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 https://t.co/r5gjnYf9RZ

Fans remember him for playing an important part in the game’s story as Sonny Forelli and giving them a lot of memories to look back on.

Everything to know about Sonny Forelli in Vice City

Sony Forelli is an Italian-American mobster and the main boss of the Forelli crime family. He is a central character who is also the primary antagonist in the Grand Theft Auto Vice City. The entity is presented as a short-tempered person who becomes furious whenever something doesn’t go his way.

Due to his nature, he is always looking to obtain more power, money, and control over his organization. However, the character also has some admirable qualities such as charisma, which helps him in making the Forelli family the most powerful criminal group in Liberty City.

Even though the game starts with the friendship between Sonny Forelli and the protagonist Tommy Vercetti, they have to engage in an intense shootout, which results in Sonny’s death.

Fans should note that the voice actor behind Tommy Vercetti also passed away last year on May 2, 2022.

