Rockstar Games is endorsing a GTA 5 FiveM server, giving $400k to players

For the first time since Rockstar Games acquired the GTA 5 FiveM framework, the studio has shared its first official update endorsing RP gameplay. Rockstar, in collaboration with Complexo (X/@complexogg), a popular FiveM-based RP server, is offering certain players huge in-game rewards to play the official multiplayer game.

While the reward is lucrative, the claiming process is slightly complicated. More details are mentioned below.

Rockstar Games is offering lucrative deals to promote a GTA 5 FiveM server for the first time

Expand Tweet

Trending

On August 19, 2024, the official account of Rockstar Games shared the above X post that could spell happiness for GTA players from Brazil and Portugal. While the original post was in Portuguese, the English translation read as follows:

“For the opening of CPX Fest on @complexogg, the largest Brazilian GTA RP server, players from Brazil and Portugal will earn GTA$400k for playing GTA Online between 08/19 and 09/01. New players from these countries will receive an additional GTA$400,000 as an incentive.”

In simple words, Grand Theft Auto Online players from Brazil and Portugal who play the official multiplayer game between August 19, 2024, and September 1, 2024, will get $400,000 as in-game cash. However, readers should note that the offer is seemingly applicable for PC players only, as GTA 5 FiveM on consoles is yet to be released.

Expand Tweet

While Rockstar Games has continued to support the GTA 5 FiveM framework since August 2023, they did not directly promote it until the CPX Fest. Earlier, the studio provided the framework with assets of its latest DLC updates for Grand Theft Auto Online sooner than usual.

GTA 5 FiveM fans were happy to see that the American gaming studio was directly promoting an individual Roleplay server for the first time.

Grand Theft Auto 5 RP fans shared their rejoice on Rockstar Games’ collaboration with Complexo RP (Images via X)

Ben (X/@videotechuk_), a popular insider, stated that the gaming studio should collaborate with other popular Grand Theft Auto RP servers in the future:

“This is a REALLY big move. Hopefully, we'll get to see Rockstar partner up with No Pixel and other major servers in the future.”

If you are a player from Brazil or Portugal, it definitely is the best time to jump on to the GTA FiveM bandwagon.

Also read: GTA Online survey offering rewards

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback