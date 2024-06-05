Rockstar shares its Whatsapp channel in the GTA Online June DLC 2024 newswire

The GTA Online June DLC 2024 newswire post is finally out, and it seems that Rockstar Games hasn’t stopped trying new things. For the first time ever, the developers have shared a link to their official WhatsApp channel, allowing fans to connect with them via the popular social media platform. They also shared details of what to expect from the upcoming June 2024 update in their newswire post.

From the information that's currently available, the patch seems to be based on the allegedly canceled Cops 'n' Crooks DLC.

Note: Some parts of this article are speculative.

GTA Online June DLC 2024 updates via Rockstar Games’ WhatsApp channel

Moving forward, Rockstar is expected to share information related to its games on its WhatsApp channel. This includes updates regarding the upcoming GTA Online June DLC 2024.

Here is the link to directly access Rockstar's social media account:

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vabs4uK35fLqWp3ZER3t

GTA Online June DLC 2024 is seemingly based on Cops n Crooks DLC

The newly announced GTA Online June DLC 2024 is going to let players finally be on the cops' side and help them fight crime the Grand Theft Auto way. This following line in Rockstar's latest newswire post from June 5 seemingly hints that the upcoming update is based on the Cops n Crooks DLC:

“Meanwhile, back in town, Vincent needs help enforcing his authority without official oversight — get behind the wheel of your souped-up Cruiser and conduct a range of off-the-books enforcement activities across Los Santos.”

This suggests some jobs where players will be able to capture lost criminals will be made available, as also hinted by the image below, where prison bars can be seen in the background:

An official image of the upcoming Summer Update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Keep in mind the developers haven’t confirmed how this cop-related content will work when the DLC is released later this month (June 2024).

The patch will also bring numerous Creator Mode features, including custom Drift Race and Drag Race tracks. Two aircraft, the Sparrow and the Bombushka, will be buffed in terms of defensive capabilities as well.

Also Check: Fans' reactions to the official announcement

Players can expect more official information about the summer update very soon.

