"Cops N Crooks reworked!": Fans react to GTA Online Summer Update 2024 announcement

Rockstar Games surprised everyone by announcing the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 today, June 5, and fans have offered mixed reactions to it. On a newswire post on the same day, the developer shared details of what to expect from the upcoming DLC, including information related to new sets of missions, fresh creator upgrades, and more.

While an official trailer or release date for the update wasn't provided, fans wasted no time in reacting to the announcement with their thoughts and opinions.

One user named GameRoll shared their excitement by comparing the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 to the rumored Cops n Crooks DLC, as it will allow players to take on "off-the-books enforcement activities across Los Santos." Here's what they said:

“Cops N Crooks reworked!”

Popular YouTuber TGG also reacted to the post, showing their excitement about the DLC:

“Vigilante missions & Police Business??? COOK.”

Rockstar insider Tez2 also offered their response, reporting that the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 will finally add some jobs that were originally planned for a now-canceled DLC. Here's their comment:

"We're finally getting the 'Dispatch Work' missions that were originally planned for the CnC update."

Here are some of the other fans’ reactions to the social media post:

A collage of comments on Rockstarr Games' social media post (Image via X)

GTA Online Summer Update 2024 announced details so far:

According to Rockstar, the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 will let players drive a “souped-up Cruiser” to help Vincent, who had a major role in the previous Clucklin Bell Farm Raid heist.

The latest newswire post also confirms new vehicles, including the previously announced Overflod Pipistrello, which will be added to the game later in 2024.

The update is also set to permanently boost the payouts of Taxi Work, Operation Paper Trail, Open Wheel Races, and more.

Apart from that, the Summer DLC is also bringing new Creator Upgrades to the game, including the expansion of custom Drag Race circuits, Drift Race tracks, and new units in all tracks such as bouncing lowriders, crowd animations, and more.

Moreover, both Sparrow and Bombushka are set to receive buffs in terms of their armor and defensive capabilities. Biker and Gunrunning Sell Mission timers will be increased in the upcoming update as well, making them more suitable jobs for solo players in 2024.

All this and more will be released later this month (June). Fans can expect an official trailer of the update very soon.

