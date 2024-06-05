GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is officially coming later this month

Rockstar Games recently released details of the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 in a Newswire post on its official website. Based on the information provided originally, it seemed like the update would launch early next month. However, it now looks like the Summer Update could arrive later this month since Rockstar has reportedly updated the said Newswire post, changing a line that mentioned the arrival of some Creator tools and props from "beginning next month" to "later this month".

While a concrete release date for this GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is still a mystery, it might be released in the final weeks of June. Additionally, a trailer for the same is now also expected to drop very shortly.

Rockstar updates GTA Online Summer Update 2024 Newswire post confirming a launch for later this month

Expand Tweet

Trending

GTA Online Summer Update 2024 will debut a bail enforcement and bounty hunting business along with new dispatch work for Vincent Effenburger. New rides (like the Overflod Pipistrello), as well as Creator tools and props for making custom Drift and Drag Races will be introduced later this month.

These things were originally stated to arrive next month in the Newswire post related to the Summer Update, but are now set to arrive later in June itself, as highlighted by Rockstar insider and data miner - Tez2.

In addition to the aforementioned fresh content, the overall player experience will also be improved to some extent. Rockstar Games has confirmed that payouts of jobs like Taxi Work, Open Wheel Races, and Operation Paper Trail among others, will be boosted.

Biker and Gunrunning Sell Mission timers will be increased, launching certain missions will automatically replenish snacks, and GTA Online vehicles like the Sparrow helicopter and the Bombushka will have their armor buffed.

Some quality-of-life improvements coming with Summer Update 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games)

All of these things have the potential to make the multiplayer a lot more interesting. If executed right, it could keep players entertained as they wait for the GTA 6 release window, which is still pretty far away from now, or any other details related to the sequel, such as more trailers and official screenshots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback