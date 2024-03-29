5 fastest land vehicles in GTA Online (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

GTA Online features multiple vehicles that allow players to travel by land, sea, or air. While airplanes are generally the fastest, they are also quite expensive, causing most players to depend on land vehicles to travel quickly from one place to another. Rockstar Games have added many rides in this category and three more debuted recently with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

In this article, we will look at the top five fastest land vehicles in GTA Online, following the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. Note that the entries have been chosen based on their top speed post complete upgradation as recorded by popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Broughy1322.

Grotti Vigilante and 4 more of the fastest land vehicles in GTA Online (post Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

1) Western Reever

The Western Reever was added to GTA Online in February 2022 under The Contract update. With a simple and sleek design, this motorcycle appears to have to been inspired by the ARCH Method 143 and is listed for sale on the Legendary Motorsport website for a price of $1,900,000.

Beginners may not be able to afford this vehicle, but those who can should add it to their collection, mainly due to its excellent top speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h). Additionally, Reever accelerates really quickly and its lap time of 0:59.459 is quite impressive as well.

2) Western Deathbike

Next on the list of the fastest land vehicles in GTA Online is the Western Deathbike. It is seemingly based on Daryl's bike from the popular TV Series The Walking Dead, and can be acquired by upgrading the Western Gargoyle (available for $120,000) at the Arena Workshop for $1,269,000.

Its top speed of 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h) is already great, but there are more interesting features. For instance, Western Deathbike's Rocket Boost can be activated to grant a massive spike in speed. Players can also utilize its unique jumping ability and equip a minigun.

3) Grotti Vigilante

The Grotti Vigilante is a must-have for Batman fans given that it is Rockstar Games' version of the Batmobile. It has a Rocket Boost that contributes in making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online along with its top speed of 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h). Furthermore, Vigilante has bullet-resistant windows and can fire Homing Missiles.

Those interested can get this vehicle from Warstock Cache and Carry for a hefty $3,750,000. Note that the Vigilante is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online to complete the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid story missions.

4) Annis ZR380

Annis ZR380 boasts a top speed of 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h) and can be bought from the Arena War website for $2,138,640 or its $1,608,000 Trade Price. Although it is one of the fastest land vehicles in GTA Online, its main attraction is its ability to equip itself with multiple weapons.

Players can install proximity mines, metal blades, dual machine guns, a scoop or even a mega blade. Moreover, the ZR380 can be fitted with window plates and features a Rocket Boost like some of the previous entries on this list.

5) Maibatsu Manchez Scout

The Maibatsu Manchez Scout debuted in January 2021 under The Cayo Perico Heist GTA Online update. Its design seems to be a combination of the Armstrong MT500 and the Kawasaki KLR 250. This motorcycle doesn't have any extraordinary features but is pretty quick with a 139.75 mph (224.91 km/h) top speed.

The Maibatsu Manchez Scout handles decently and the fact that it is available for just $225,000 or its $168,750 Trade Price on the Warstock Cache and Carry website, makes it accessible for GTA Online beginners as well.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Which do you prefer more in GTA Online? Cars Motorcycles 0 votes View Discussion