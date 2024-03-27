5 fastest cars in GTA 5 Online 2024 (Sedans)

Players on the lookout for the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online have many options to choose from. Those who specifically want one from the title's Sedans class also have great choices, some of which are quite affordable. The fastest cars in GTA 5 Online are great for multiplayer races, as well as jobs that require quickly traveling from one place to another.

In this article, we look at the five fastest cars in GTA 5 Online in 2024 from the Sedans category. Note that the cars have been selected based on their fully upgraded top speed, as recorded by renowned YouTuber Broughy1322.

Ubermacht Rhinehart and 4 other fastest cars in GTA 5 Online in 2024 (Sedans)

1) Benefactor Schafter V12

The Benefactor Schafter V12 has a simple design that resembles Rockstar Games' rendition of the Brabus E V12. It may not be the fastest car in GTA 5 Online, but once fully upgraded, it can hit an impressive top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h).

The Schafter V12 is available on Legendary Motorsport for $116,000, which is incredibly affordable in the context of the game. The cost to upgrade it completely is around $315,650, but those low on budget can choose to skip visual enhancements and only focus on performance mods like EMS Upgrades, Turbo Tuning, and more.

2) Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored)

The Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored), as one would expect, is an armored variant of the standard Schafter V12. It is also available for purchase on Legendary Motorsport but costs $325,000. Its fully upgraded top speed, 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h), albeit fast, is marginally slower than the previous entry.

Nevertheless, players can take advantage of its bullet-resistant windows and light explosive resistance in PvP and PvE scenarios. While it isn't one of the best-armored cars in GTA 5 Online, it is a decent pick for those on a tight budget.

3) Ubermacht Rhinehart

The Ubermacht Rhinehart boasts a sleek design, seemingly inspired by the BMW M5 Touring. It is available on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,598,000. It can be fully upgraded for around $371,614 (visual customizations included), after which it can achieve a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h).

Besides impressive high speed, the Sedan has some decent visual enhancements like liveries and is a decent pick for free-roaming in GTA 5 Online. That said, players should note that the Rhinehart does tend to understeer a bit.

4) Lampadati Cinquemila

The Lampadati Cinquemila debuted under The Contract DLC in December 2021. Along with being one of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online among Sedans, it is also one of the most stylish in its class, thanks to its 2013 Maserati Quattroporte VI-inspired design.

As far as top speed is concerned, players can make the Lampadati Cinquemila go as fast as 121.00 mph (194.73 km/h) by upgrading it completely. The vehicle also accelerates fairly quickly, allowing it to attain a high speed within seconds of starting up. Those interested can get it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,740,000.

5) Enus Deity

The final entry on the list of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online (Sedans) is the Enus Deity. It also debuted in December 2021 with The Contract DLC and is capable of achieving a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h) post full upgradation. Although not too impressive, the Deity has some other interesting features.

For instance, the car has bullet-resistant windows on all sides and can be equipped with Machine Guns, Imani Tech Upgrades, and Armor Plating. It is available on Legendary Motorsport for $1,845,000 with a $1,383,750 Trade Price. Moreover, it can help players grind jobs while they wait for the GTA 6 release date.

