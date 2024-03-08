How can GTA Online players activate the new Cluckin Bell Farm Raid story missions after the latest update?

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid story missions are now available in GTA Online. There are six missions in this brand-new quest that put players up against the Cluckin Bell cocaine cartel and corrupt LSPD officials. They will team up with Vincent Effenburger in this crusade, gathering weapons, gear, and other equipment to execute a surgical strike at the heart of this illegal organization in Paleto Bay.

However, some might be wondering just how these missions can be activated in the game. Luckily, doing so is pretty simple and involves roaming around in Freemode for a few minutes.

With that said, let's take a closer look at how you can activate the new Cluckin Bell Farm Raid story missions after the latest update.

How players can activate the new Cluckin Bell Farm Raid story missions after latest GTA Online update

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid story missions were added with the March 7, 2024, GTA Online weekly update. To activate these missions, you will have to spend a few minutes in a GTA Online session in Freemode and wait for a phone call from Vincent Effenburger.

The first story mission in this series, Slush Fun, can then be activated by meeting him at the Vespucci Police Station, marked on the map with a yellow V icon. Here is an image showing its exact location:

Meet Vincent here after his phone call (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Once here, step inside the yellow marker and press the button prompt in the top-left corner of your screen to begin Slush Fund. Vincent will brief you on the plot of the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update in its cutscene and then set you off on the first mission.

As mentioned earlier, there are six story missions that have been added with the March 7, 2024, GTA Online update:

Slush Fund (introductory mission)

(introductory mission) Breaking and Entering (setup)

(setup) Concealed Weapons (setup)

(setup) Hit and Run (setup)

(setup) Disorganized Crime (setup)

(setup) Scene of the Crime (finale)

These Cluckin Bell Farm Raid story missions can be completed as a solo player or in a group of four. They are pretty straightforward; even the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist finale can be beaten very easily via a stealthy approach.

Expect a call from Vincent after each mission in the quest. You can then start the next one by going to the location marked with the yellow V icon on the map. Notably, completing the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update quest rewards $500,000.

In addition to the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid story missions, Rockstar Games have introduced three new vehicles, namely the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, the Vapid Benson (Cluckin Bell variant), and the Canis Terminus.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Will you play the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid story missions solo? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion