Saints Row director wants GTA 6 to be $100 but says not all games deserve that price tag

The design director of the first Saints Row game, Chris Stockman, recently said that only GTA 6 could get away with a $100 price tag. As 2025 gradually comes to a close, discussions of Rockstar Games' next Grand Theft Auto title are at an all-time high. For a couple of years, fans have speculated that the game's official price tag could hit the $100 mark, setting a new bar for future titles.Speaking to Esports Insider on Wednesday (October 15, 2025), Chris Stockman was asked whether the rumored price tag would be justifiable. He replied that only Rockstar Games could pull off a bold move like that. He further added that this will not affect other games, as gamers would lash out if every top game were to cost that much.&quot;They're the only ones that can get away with it. I don't think it's a rising tide that floats all boats. I think that there'll be a tremendous amount of backlash if everyone switched to $100. Not all games are created equal. I think GTA is the only one that can get away with it, and I hope they do. I really hope it's $100. I think it deserves to be $100,&quot; Chris said.He feels like GTA 6 is the only game that deserves to be priced at $100, considering the amount of work that has gone into it.&quot;The scope and magnitude of this production deserves that price tag, but not everything is treated equally. It would be a disaster if everyone tried to match them.&quot;The rumor about GTA 6 costing around $100 surfaced from several sources and social media discussions. A general discussion of how AAA titles are gradually increasing their price from $60 to $70 was already ongoing. When Rockstar's next game was confirmed, people started talking about how it could cost even more.The rumors were fueled when a Swiss online retailer named BRACK.CH listed the game on their website with a price tag of over $100. Though it was soon removed, there was no word from Rockstar Games.Currently, the fanbase is eagerly waiting for more news about GTA 6, specifically about when its pre-orders will begin.Origin of the rumor that GTA 6's production cost is $2 billionGTA 6's production cost is rumored to be $2 billion (Image via Rockstar Games)While several rumors are churning about GTA 6's price tag, another rumor being circulated is about its production cost. The rumor is that it cost around $2,000,000,000 to develop, which is a massive amount, not only for a video game, but for an entertainment property as a whole.This figure first surfaced when Arion Kurtaj, the hacker who leaked GTA 6's footage in 2022, had his private chats with other hacker groups leaked as well. In these messages, he stated that $2,000,000,000 has been spent on the game so far.Since then, the rumored production cost has stuck with fans and enthusiasts. The figure was thrown around in social media platform discussions or YouTube video comments from 2022 to the present.Of course, nothing has been confirmed from Rockstar Games. They have only officially released the release date of the game, which is May 26, 2026. Apart from that, the fans have two trailers, 70 screenshots, and 17 artworks.