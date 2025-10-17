How to get LS Pounders license plate in GTA Online (October 16 - 22, 2025)

The LS Pounders license plate in GTA Online is one of the most coveted plate variants, based on the iconic professional football team, the Los Santos Pounders. The unique design, paired with its rarity, has made it a highly sought-after item in the game. Now, players have the chance to get their hands on this plate after a long time.

Here's how you can get your hands on the LS Pounders license plate in GTA Online.

Guide to get the LS Pounders license plate in GTA Online (October 16 - 22, 2025)

Complete the Duggan Robbery mission to get your hands on the LS Pounders license plate in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games/Kamikatsu)

The LS Pounders license plate in GTA Online is one of the rarest and most coveted plates in the game due to its rarity and unique design. It is based on the football team, the Los Santos Pounders, and the plate features the iconic logo of the team against a black background. Additionally, it has the words Los Santos printed at the bottom as well.

The difficulty in obtaining this plate and its rarity have made it something of a collector's item in the game. However, Rockstar Games is offering players a unique chance to get their hands on this item. Gamers can obtain the LS Pounders license plate in GTA Online by completing the Duggan Robbery this week and getting the car part as one of the rewards.

The Duggan Robbery is a Salvage Yard Robbery mission that was introduced with the Chop Shop update back in 2023. Players will need to own the Salvage Yard to be able to access this mission and get their hands on the rare plate.

Here's how you can complete the Duggan Robbery and get your hands on the LS Pounders license plate in GTA Online:

Head to the Salvage Yard and open the computer. Load the Facade Planner app and select the Duggan Robbery mission Enter the mission and complete it Once completed, you will receive the Albany Brigham featuring the LS Pounders plate

Once obtained, you can make the car your personal vehicle for $20,000. Now, you will have access to the vehicle with the rare LS Pounders license plate attached to it. After you have claimed it, you can sell it to LS Customs for $65,000 to make a tidy profit if you wish to. Although it is recommended to keep it in your collection if you wish to earn some bragging rights among your fellow criminals.

