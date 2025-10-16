The much-awaited GTA Online Halloween 2025 is here, and players have an array of experiences and unique spooky events that they can take part in. Among others, the Slasher event is one of the most popular, offering gamers a rather challenging time as they take on these bloodthirsty NPCs with massive health pools.

Here are all types of Slashers in GTA Online Halloween 2025 and where you can encounter them.

Guide to all Slashers in GTA Online Halloween 2025

There are different types of Slashers you can encounter during the GTA Online Halloween 2025 event (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Halloween 2025 features a host of unique and spooky events that gamers can take part in to earn 2x RP and XP, making it a great way to enjoy the season and level up with ease. Among all events, the Slashers are one of the most unique encounters in the game, offering gamers a real challenge that embodies the spooky spirit.

Here are all the Slashers in GTA Online Halloween 2025 and where you can find them:

The Clown: Los Santos (throughout the map) The Psycho: Tongva Hills, Vinewood Hills, Great Chaparral The Driver: Redwood Lights Track The SackSlasher: North of the Blaine County The Clone Slasher: Has a 50% chance to appear in any of the locations mentioned above instead of the regular variant.

Each of these Slashers has unique weapons and styles, with the clown wielding a switchblade while the psycho uses a baseball bat. The driver's poison of choice is a wrench, while the SackSlasher is fond of the machete.

However, the clone Slasher is perhaps the most powerful of the lot. Unlike the other NPCs with fixed weapons, this variant can spawn with anything ranging from battle axes and knives to knuckle dusters and machetes. It is recommended to stock up on weapons, armor, and healing items since each of these NPCs is extremely powerful and requires a lot of effort to take down.

These Slashers are based on popular culture, representing iconic horror characters such as Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and even the evil clown from Us. Players can use weapons and explosives to attack these NPCs. The encounter ends when either the player or the Slasher is eliminated. The hostile encounters will reward gamers with a bunch of XP and RP upon successful defeat.

