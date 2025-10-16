What is the Clone Slasher in GTA Online Halloween 2025?

The Clone Slasher is a random event coming back this week to the GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 celebration (October 16 - 22). Slasher is one of the most popular events in Los Santos where a mysterious NPC spawns and attacks you using various melee weapons. There are a total of 5 kinds of slashers that can spawn when certain conditions are met.
Out of these slashers, the Clone Slasher is the most interesting, because it will look exactly like your character. Here are more details about the Clone Slasher event in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025.
Everything to know about Clone Slasher in GTA Online Halloween 2025
Conditions required for triggering the Clone Slasher event
To spawn a Clone Slasher in GTA Online Halloween 2025, you need to make sure the following conditions are met:
- You must have joined the session at least 16 minutes prior. If the slasher spawns for a player, there will be a 15-minute cooldown for the slasher to spawn again for you.
- You must be in freeroam and should not be inside a building.
- You should either be on foot or in a normal vehicle. Aircraft, boats, weaponized vehicles, and special vehicles are not allowed.
- The in-game time must be between 1 to 5 am.
Location and chances of Clone Slasher spawning for you
If the above conditions are met, there is a 50% chance that a Clone Slasher spawns instead of other kinds of slashers for you.
Different slashers can spawn in different locations:
- The Clown - Los Santos
- The Psycho - Tongva Hills, Vinewood Hills, Great Chaparral
- The Driver - Redwood Lights Track
- The SackSlasher - North of Blaine County
However, the Clone Slasher can spawn in all the previous slasher locations, though it only has a 50% chance of spawning for you. Hence, if a regular slasher spawns for you, you can change your lobby, wait for 16 minutes, and try to spawn another slasher, which could be your clone.
How to fight and defeat the Clone Slasher
Once the Clone Slasher spawns, it will either have a baseball bat, battle axe, flashlight, knife, knuckle dusters, or machete to attack you.
The event ends with either you or the slasher getting killed. The slasher will also have a massive health pool, allowing it to survive multiple explosions. However, it can be stunned, which you can use to attack it. If you allow the slasher to chase you for more than five minutes, it will simply despawn.
