What is the Clone Slasher in GTA Online Halloween 2025?

The Clone Slasher is a random event coming back this week to the GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 celebration (October 16 - 22). Slasher is one of the most popular events in Los Santos where a mysterious NPC spawns and attacks you using various melee weapons. There are a total of 5 kinds of slashers that can spawn when certain conditions are met.

Ad

Out of these slashers, the Clone Slasher is the most interesting, because it will look exactly like your character. Here are more details about the Clone Slasher event in GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025.

Everything to know about Clone Slasher in GTA Online Halloween 2025

Conditions required for triggering the Clone Slasher event

It has to be nighttime, and the player needs to be outside in free roam for the slasher to spawn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rockstar Games)

To spawn a Clone Slasher in GTA Online Halloween 2025, you need to make sure the following conditions are met:

Ad

Trending

You must have joined the session at least 16 minutes prior. If the slasher spawns for a player, there will be a 15-minute cooldown for the slasher to spawn again for you .

. You must be in freeroam and should not be inside a building.

You should either be on foot or in a normal vehicle. Aircraft, boats, weaponized vehicles, and special vehicles are not allowed.

The in-game time must be between 1 to 5 am.

Ad

Location and chances of Clone Slasher spawning for you

The clone slasher has a 50% chance of spawning anywhere in these locations (Image via GTAweb.eu)

If the above conditions are met, there is a 50% chance that a Clone Slasher spawns instead of other kinds of slashers for you.

Ad

Different slashers can spawn in different locations:

The Clown - Los Santos

The Psycho - Tongva Hills, Vinewood Hills, Great Chaparral

The Driver - Redwood Lights Track

The SackSlasher - North of Blaine County

However, the Clone Slasher can spawn in all the previous slasher locations, though it only has a 50% chance of spawning for you. Hence, if a regular slasher spawns for you, you can change your lobby, wait for 16 minutes, and try to spawn another slasher, which could be your clone.

Ad

How to fight and defeat the Clone Slasher

Ad

Once the Clone Slasher spawns, it will either have a baseball bat, battle axe, flashlight, knife, knuckle dusters, or machete to attack you.

The event ends with either you or the slasher getting killed. The slasher will also have a massive health pool, allowing it to survive multiple explosions. However, it can be stunned, which you can use to attack it. If you allow the slasher to chase you for more than five minutes, it will simply despawn.

Ad

Check out our other content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More