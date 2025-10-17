RTX mod for GTA 4 implements path-tracing into the game

Nvidia's Path Tracing is now being implemented on GTA 4 by a modder named xoxor4d. Various screenshots of the mod were recently released, showcasing how stunning the game looks with path tracing, even though it was released back in 2008. While Rockstar Games has not yet announced an official remaster for their iconic title, the modding community has been working hard to modernize it.Here are more details about the GTA 4 RTX mod's initial development and its viral path tracing screenshots.GTA 4 path tracing RTX mod's early screenshots and development progressThe first screenshots of path-traced GTA 4 surfaced on Resetera forums from a member named gabdeg. They stated that he was part of xoxor4d's Patreon paid tier, through which he got the chance to test the new RTX mod for the game.The forum member shared beautiful in-game screenshots with path tracing enabled, showing ultra-realistic lighting and shadows. These pictures went viral as many GTA fan accounts also shared them on other social media platforms.Xoxor4d is a game modder who has created RTX mods for various games like Call Of Duty 4, Portal 2, and even Left 4 Dead 2. On their Patreon page, the mods for all three of these games are free to download through their GitHub page. In their paid tier page, the modder wrote that though all of their work is free for everyone, they give access to their unreleased projects to their paid subscribers.On their official Discord server's general chat, the modder stated that the RTX mod for Rockstar's title is under development and only available to supporters on Patreon. They also explained how the latest Complete Edition of the game is required to run the mod properly. This version can be run either from the Rockstar Games or the Steam launcher.&quot;Testing is currently limited to supporters. Patreon should automatically assign the required role to get you access to the testing channel, which will have a build and install instructions.&quot;&quot;As for the game version, the very latest Complete Edition (1.2.0.59) from either Steam or Rockstar Games is required. It should work fine on both versions, but I suggest using the RS version of the game as the Steam one has a few problems of its own (especially when running the game in windowed mode - if you plan on running fullscreen anyway, use Steam)&quot;As of now, the modder has not revealed any set release date for the mod. Those who are interested can join their Discord server (link provided above) to keep up with development updates.Check out our other content:How to install Fusion Fix 4.0 for GTA 4Top 5 fixes from Fusion Fix that rumored GTA 4 remaster on PC could haveWhy the rumored GTA 4 remaster might not be the best version of the game