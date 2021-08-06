Soulja Boy drops new GTA-themed title track

Popular American rapper Soulja Boy has dropped a fresh new track dedicated to the GTA franchise. The music video also features Chief Keef, Tadoe, Ballout, DooWop, Boss Moo, and Colourful Mula.

The GTA franchise has always been one of the most popular video game series. With its last mainline title, GTA 5, Rockstar broke all records and earned billions in revenue. It also ranked second on the list of bestselling video games in history.

For nearly a decade, Rockstar has been keeping the series alive through GTA Online. The game has been receiving continual updates, with Los Santos Tuners being the latest one. They've also partnered with several musicians to release new music through the game.

GTA inspired music: Soulja Boy drops new track titled Grand Theft Auto

Soulja Boy is a well-known rapper and record producer from the United States. He's also a big GTA fan who plays GTA 5 RP on his own dedicated server. On July 30th, he released a new single dedicated to GTA.

Here's the tweet he made, where he featured his music video:

Soulja Boy - Grand Theft Auto (Official Music Video) https://t.co/ce890ERMTl via @YouTube — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) August 5, 2021

Those who use Apple Music can download his track from here:

Download my new single Grand Theft Auto on ⁦@AppleMusic⁩ https://t.co/LfJGomc9No — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) July 29, 2021

Soulja Boy has been playing GTA 5 RP for quite a while now. His server, called Soulja World RP, launched on February 21, 2021. It is open to all streamers and content creators and has been dishing out some interesting roleplaying gameplay.

Rockstar Games had previously partnered with CircoLoco, an Ibiza-based party event, to launch CircoLoco Records. This new record label's debut compilation album, Monday Dreamin', was featured in GTA Online in the Los Santos Tuners update.

This is probably the first time that a major artist has made a hip-hop music video on GTA. This only goes to show how popular the series is and how it has influenced contemporary pop culture.

Edited by Shaheen Banu