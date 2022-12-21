Take-Two issues takedown notice against Goat Simulator video for using GTA 6 leaks

The GTA 6 leaks was one of the biggest shockers in the video game industry, and Rockstar Games, along with its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is still reeling from the fallout. Both companies are heavily involved in detecting and removing any leaked footage or images from the upcoming game across all social media platforms.

Coffee Stain Studios, the creators of the popular video game series Goat Simulator, recently shared a promotional tweet in which they used some leaked footage from Grand Theft Auto 6. Take-Two Interactive reacted quickly to the video and issued a takedown notice to the creators.

Note: The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

Take-Two Interactive takes down Goat Simulator video for allegedly using GTA 6 leaks

The official Goat Simulator account posted a video titled "meet shaun, the npc" on December 19, 2022. While the video was a promotional video sharing information about Shaun, the gaming studio used a leaked clip from GTA 6.

The video went viral, and after a few hours, it received a copyright claim, rendering it unplayable. While there is no definitive proof of who claimed the copyright, many people believe it was Take-Two Interactive.

Popular GTA informer, Ben, also tweeted that the video has been taken down by Take-Two.

Ben @videotech_ NEWS: Take-Two issued a takedown notice against the Goat Simulator video, amid to a cool marketing video which showed a edited snippet of the next GTA title from the leaks back in September. NEWS: Take-Two issued a takedown notice against the Goat Simulator video, amid to a cool marketing video which showed a edited snippet of the next GTA title from the leaks back in September. https://t.co/ZcLP0uXIwk

In the promotional video, Shaun is seen in an interview for the game where he satirically describes his life and role in Goat Simulator 3. However, in one section of the video, he claims to be in the same restaurant that Jason and Lucia from GTA 6 tried to rob in the leaked footage.

Shaun described the event as,

“Apart from this job, I have other stuff in the pipeline, other big game worlds. You can actually see me in some footage those leaked couple of months ago.”

Although the dialog did not mention GTA 6, Coffee Stain Studios used raw footage from leaks that surfaced in September earlier this year. While the original leaks did not include Shaun, the studio morphed the clip to include him in the background.

One may recall that Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games both actively removed all footage, images, and other confidential details leaked by the hacker. Additionally, the parent company filed a police report, which resulted in the arrest of an alleged teenager from London, United Kingdom.

Ben @videotech_ Rest in peace Shaun, you’ll be deeply missed 🫡 Rest in peace Shaun, you’ll be deeply missed 🫡

While other game studios expressed their support for Rockstar Games by releasing unfinished footage from some of their most popular video games, Coffee Stain Studios used leaked footage to satirically mock the studio.

Nonetheless, the video has since been removed, and Shaun's interview is no longer available unless the studio decides to upload a version free of the leaked footage.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes