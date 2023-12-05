Why did GTA 6 trailer release early?

GTA 6 trailer 1 dropped about half a day before its scheduled release. Rockstar Games had initially announced that they would reveal the first look at the game, its settings, and characters on Tuesday, December 5, 9 am ET. The clip, poised to make a big splash in the industry and eager community, was suddenly released by the studio several hours before its planned schedule.

We have gathered all the available information for those wondering why there was a sudden change in plans.

GTA 6 trailer releases early as Rockstar Games tackle leaks

The trailer was released on December 4, 2023, around 6 pm ET. Rockstar Games stated on their official X (formerly Twitter) account that they were releasing the GTA 6 trailer early as it had already been leaked, asking fans to watch "the real thing on YouTube."

The community quickly obliged, with the video having racked up over 41 million views seven hours since posting at the time of writing.

The upcoming GTA sequel is one of the most awaited titles in the past few years. The staggering number of views in the short duration since its release indicates the same. The fervor of the fans and the community who are eagerly waiting for the game will surely propel the hype to new heights as the trailer clip is put under the microscope and dissected.

With all that said and done, it is still disappointing to see a planned event ruined by leakers. The GTA 6 trailer release is everything that it was supposed to be: a glimpse at what the upcoming game will bring, the detailed setting, and the "Bonnie and Clyde" characters that the plot will revolve around.

While leaks can increase the hype and excitement surrounding a title and provide a glimpse at its development journey, major ones like the leaked trailer force the studio behind the game to take action to mitigate any damage.

GTA 6 leaks have been pouring in over the past year or so, and one only hopes that the developer will be allowed to showcase the game at its very best when they are comfortable doing so. An official release date announcement is something fans will be expecting next.

