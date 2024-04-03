"Wouldn’t that be nice": GTA 5's Michael actor reacts to his rumored appearance in GTA Online Summer DLC 2024

Rockstar Games surprised everyone on April 2, 2024, by confirming an upcoming GTA Online Summer DLC for 2024. The announcement appears to have gained the attention of one of the franchise’s fan-favorite voice actors. Ned Luke, the voice behind the iconic character Michael De Santa from GTA 5, recently reacted to a rumor of his appearance in the DLC.

Replying to a fan’s X post, where they expressed hope to finally see the actor in the online game later this year, he said:

“Wouldn’t that be nice”

The comment naturally generated a lot of buzz on the internet. There is now a lot of excitement and speculation surrounding Ned Luke's possible debut in the shared world of Grand Theft Auto Online.

Here are some of the best reactions to the actor’s post:

A collage of some of the positive fans reactions on Ned Luke's remarks (Image via X)

While some fans reacted positively to the rumor, some shrugged it off based on past disappointments:

A collage of some of the negative fans reactions to Ned Luke's latest remarks (Image via X)

GTA Online Summer DLC 2024 announcement sparked rumor of Michael’s appearance

A screenshot of Rockstar Games' latest post on X (Image via X)

As seen above, Rockstar Games announced the upcoming GTA Online Summer DLC 2024 in a Newswire post published on April 2, 2024. Since then, fans have been curious about what to expect from it. The rumor claiming Michael De Santa from GTA 5 will debut in the online world atemmed from this announcement.

Here’s how Rockstar Games confirmed the upcoming GTA Online Summer DLC 2024, along with a brand-new super vehicle for the game:

“Plus, look out for the opportunity to secure a new bonus super car as part of your GTA+ Membership with this summer’s big GTA Online update.”

Fans should take the rumor of Michael’s debut in Grand Theft Auto Online with a pinch of salt. Rockstar Games will share more details about the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 soon. The developer is also expected to release the second trailer of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 before the arrival of the DLC.

