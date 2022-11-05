"Your supposed to announce GTA 6": Disappointed fans respond to Rockstar's latest tweet about new CircoLoco Records music

Rockstar Games recently tweeted that their music label CircoLoco Records has released a new track called World Is Empty. This announcement has caused many fans to become enraged at the developer as they were expecting the latter to finally reveal something related to GTA 6.

The anticipation for the official reveal of the franchise's next title had already reached a new height as players were waiting for Rockstar Games to release new information since the beginning of the Halloween event in October.

Popular informer, Tez2, speculated that Rockstar Games might officially reveal the next addition to the franchise after introducing the new Heist Challenge in Grand Theft Auto Online.

However, this did not happen and now fans are expressing their disappointment, with one saying:

GTA fans angry at Rockstar Games for not revealing GTA 6

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Out now from @CircoLocoRecs: Featuring an iconic sample from The Supremes above a driving electro bassline, World Is Empty from @I_Skream and @jansonsmusic is already a mainstay in the sets of these two visionary UK Producers and DJs.Out now from @CircoLocoRecs: rsg.ms/5fa1e88 Featuring an iconic sample from The Supremes above a driving electro bassline, World Is Empty from @I_Skream and @jansonsmusic is already a mainstay in the sets of these two visionary UK Producers and DJs.Out now from @CircoLocoRecs: rsg.ms/5fa1e88 https://t.co/i1KMDFCYRJ

The aforementioned tweet is the reason why fans are feeling a sense of disappointment as many of them were expecting Rockstar Games to finally talk about Grand Theft Auto 6.

But in place of that, their tweet only promoted a new song under the CircoLoco label that they started last year. It is called World Is Empty, and is created by UK producers and DJs, Skream and Janson.

The community has already, for the past few months, been hyping up this alleged reveal, which was reignited because of the leak combined with the Halloween event.

Thus, fans have started expressing their opinion regarding how Rockstar Games is handling their expectations and loyalty.

How the GTA community reacted to the tweet

The majority of users spoke about Grand Theft Auto 6 and expressed that Rockstar Games should focus on revealing the upcoming title rather than focusing on other projects. Many of them think that the developer is deliberately delaying the showcase.

ʟᴜᴄɪᴀɴᴏ ʟᴜғᴛ @lucianoluft @RockstarGames @I_Skream @jansonsmusic @CircolocoRecs boycott this company, stop commenting on GTA. After they lose engagement they will realize the unhappiness they are causing their fans @RockstarGames @I_Skream @jansonsmusic @CircolocoRecs boycott this company, stop commenting on GTA. After they lose engagement they will realize the unhappiness they are causing their fans

In these tweets, readers can see that many are genuinely disappointed with Rockstar Games. One user went on to comment that the community should stop engaging with the developer so that they can understand what the fans are feeling right now.

Nonetheless, there are also players who have totally different opinions regarding this sudden outrage:

Many fans pointed out the fact that Rockstar Games never promised or even talked about revealing Grand Theft Auto 6 this month, so getting angry at them is very counterproductive.

Several fans even expressed their opinion that the developers should take as much time as they want as this will definitely reflect on the quality of the final product that will be released to the players.

