Ocelot F620 in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online beginners often mistakenly believe that the game lacks affordable sports cars. This is not always the case, and the Ocelot F620 is a good example that debunks this myth.

Among the numerous cars available in the game, the high-end ones often end up breaking the bank. The new cars in the Los Santos Tuners, for example, are quite pricey, costing between $1-2 million in-game currency.

We take a closer look at the Ocelot F620 and discusses its price, performance, and how to acquire it.

Everything players should know about the Ocelot F620 in GTA Online

The Ocelot F620 is a two-door GT (grand tourer) car in GTA Online. It is modeled after the Maserati GranTurismo and Jaguar XK. Although it performs somewhat like a sports car, it is classified as a coupe in the game. It is also one of the fastest cars in its class.

The acceleration of the Ocelot F620 is less than adequate for racing. Its top speed of 117.5 mph is not fast enough either. However, when considering its price-to-performance ratio, it isn't all that bad. The car's steering response and braking are also somewhat respectable.

The crash deformation is subpar, though, making this car quite easy to damage. A few collisions can destroy the engine completely. Oversteer can also prove a major issue to most players but skilled drivers should be able to handle it with aplomb.

Southern San Andreas Super Autos describes the car as:

“If this car could talk, it would say "I'm having a midlife crisis". Just cheaper than the divorce that'll result from having an affair with your personal assistant, but the two are by no means mutually exclusive.”

Players can buy the Ocelot F620 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for just $80,000. While this price in itself is quite affordable, players can get it for far less. There is another way to obtain the car as a personal vehicle that only costs $12,000.

Players simply have to locate the car in GTA Online, steal it, and get it insured. They can then install a tracker and coverage at LS Customs. This way, they can end up saving $68,000.

However, it can be difficult to find the Ocelot F620 without any guidance. GTA Online players can find it in the parking lots in Del Perro and the Galileo Observatory.

