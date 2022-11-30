One successful NFL team really likes GTA RP

GTA RP's popularity has even reached one of the most successful NFL teams this year. The Philadelphia Eagles had an impressive 10-1 record by the time this article was written, but you might not have known that some of the teams enjoy roleplaying together.
It can be quite a shock to older fans, especially since there used to be a time when sports and video games didn't mingle together at all.
Nonetheless, C.J. Gardner-Johnson recently revealed more about his team playing on a GTA RP server through an interview with The New York Times. One particularly important passage from that interview stated:
"But he said that playing a roleplay version of Grand Theft Auto V, a popular first-person action-adventure game, has helped him and his new Eagles teammates grow closer."
NFL's Philadelphia Eagles enjoy playing GTA RP together
Unfortunately, the interview does not specify which GTA RP servers C.J. Gardner-Johnson and his teammates enjoy the most. At the very least, it does detail how they run their own servers and enjoy roleplaying as somebody other than themselves.
Several Eagles players enjoy playing GTA RP together after practice and working out. That interview goes on to mention that the following players have played together to build a better bond outside of their usual work hours:
- Avonte Maddox
- Darius Slay
- Haason Reddick
- Jordan Mailata
- Kenneth Gainwell
- Miles Sanders
- Shaun Bradley
C.J. Gardner-Johnson would later mention that he spent $10,000 on his gaming room, which wouldn't be surprising considering how lucrative some NFL contracts can be. On a related note, he also owns the 2X Global Esports team.
He has tweeted about FiveM before, meaning that anybody who follows him shouldn't be surprised by his love for gaming and roleplaying. He even credited the roleplaying servers with why he's much more humble this season compared to past ones.
C.J. does occasionally livestream on Twitch, so some NFL fans might wish to check him out when he goes live. In that case, here is a hyperlink to his Twitch channel:
GTA RP's immense popularity
Several celebrities have played on a roleplay server before, such as:
- Chandler Riggs
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- Travis Scott
Hence, it shouldn't be too surprising to see some NFL stars also enjoying these types of mods. Of course, one doesn't have to be a celebrity to enjoy roleplaying. GTA RP has made a tremendous rise over the past year and has sustained some great momentum throughout that time.
Despite its impressive rise to the mainstream, Rockstar Games only updated its policy on roleplay servers back on November 18, 2022. The important things to consider from this new policy are:
- People aren't supposed to commercialize the roleplay servers, especially when it comes to NFTs and Loot Boxes
- Players can't misuse Rockstar's properties
- It can't interfere with GTA Online
Otherwise, these types of modifications are allowed in the same vein as the single-player mods. Since these servers are still active and aren't necessarily against Rockstar's rules, gamers should continue to see celebrity involvement with GTA RP. That includes famous NFL players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson enjoying it.
