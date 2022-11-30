One successful NFL team really likes GTA RP

GTA RP's popularity has even reached one of the most successful NFL teams this year. The Philadelphia Eagles had an impressive 10-1 record by the time this article was written, but you might not have known that some of the teams enjoy roleplaying together.

It can be quite a shock to older fans, especially since there used to be a time when sports and video games didn't mingle together at all.

Nonetheless, C.J. Gardner-Johnson recently revealed more about his team playing on a GTA RP server through an interview with The New York Times. One particularly important passage from that interview stated:

"But he said that playing a roleplay version of Grand Theft Auto V, a popular first-person action-adventure game, has helped him and his new Eagles teammates grow closer."

NFL's Philadelphia Eagles enjoy playing GTA RP together

Another angle of his setup (Image via Desiree Rios)

Unfortunately, the interview does not specify which GTA RP servers C.J. Gardner-Johnson and his teammates enjoy the most. At the very least, it does detail how they run their own servers and enjoy roleplaying as somebody other than themselves.

Several Eagles players enjoy playing GTA RP together after practice and working out. That interview goes on to mention that the following players have played together to build a better bond outside of their usual work hours:

Avonte Maddox

Darius Slay

Haason Reddick

Jordan Mailata

Kenneth Gainwell

Miles Sanders

Shaun Bradley

C.J. Gardner-Johnson would later mention that he spent $10,000 on his gaming room, which wouldn't be surprising considering how lucrative some NFL contracts can be. On a related note, he also owns the 2X Global Esports team.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson @CGJXXIII Where my GTA FiveM players at Where my GTA FiveM players at 👀

He has tweeted about FiveM before, meaning that anybody who follows him shouldn't be surprised by his love for gaming and roleplaying. He even credited the roleplaying servers with why he's much more humble this season compared to past ones.

C.J. does occasionally livestream on Twitch, so some NFL fans might wish to check him out when he goes live. In that case, here is a hyperlink to his Twitch channel:

GTA RP's immense popularity

Many gamers love roleplaying (Image via Sportskeeda)

Several celebrities have played on a roleplay server before, such as:

Chandler Riggs

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Travis Scott

Hence, it shouldn't be too surprising to see some NFL stars also enjoying these types of mods. Of course, one doesn't have to be a celebrity to enjoy roleplaying. GTA RP has made a tremendous rise over the past year and has sustained some great momentum throughout that time.

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport We have updated our policy on mods to cover roleplay (RP) servers: support.rockstargames.com/articles/11374… We have updated our policy on mods to cover roleplay (RP) servers: support.rockstargames.com/articles/11374…

Despite its impressive rise to the mainstream, Rockstar Games only updated its policy on roleplay servers back on November 18, 2022. The important things to consider from this new policy are:

People aren't supposed to commercialize the roleplay servers, especially when it comes to NFTs and Loot Boxes

Players can't misuse Rockstar's properties

It can't interfere with GTA Online

Otherwise, these types of modifications are allowed in the same vein as the single-player mods. Since these servers are still active and aren't necessarily against Rockstar's rules, gamers should continue to see celebrity involvement with GTA RP. That includes famous NFL players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson enjoying it.

