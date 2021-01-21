Paleto Bay in GTA Online: Location, significance, trivia and more

Anyone who looks at GTA Online's map in its entirety would be baffled by the level of detail and care that goes into the making of each section.

Los Santos and Blaine County together form the map for GTA 5 and Online, which is perhaps Rockstar Games' magnum opus when it comes to open-world design.

While previously visited parts of San Andreas, such as San Fierro and Las Venturas, were missing, Rockstar decided to introduce players to newer areas.

In line with the personality of Trevor, the area he hails from in the game is a severely run-down and dilapidated part of the state.

Paleto Bay, Sandy Shores and the rest of Blaine County form a significant part of the map in GTA 5, and there's more to them than meets the eye.

Everything to know about Paleto Bay in GTA Online

Paleto Bay, while not nearly as run-down as Sandy Shores, is still far from being a functional township in GTA 5. The small town is situated in a particularly scenic part of the map, right at the base of Mount Chiliad. Yet, it remains thoroughly under-developed and forgotten.

The area surrounding Paleto Bay, especially the Paleto Forest, is shrouded under a heavy cloud of mystery.

In the Story Mode, Paleto Bay plays host to the most action-heavy Heist in the game, where the trio hit the local bank and rob the town's corrupt police department.

In GTA Online, several of Trevor's Contact Missions take place in Paleto Bay such as "Diamonds are for Trevor", "A Boat in the Way" and "Time to Get Away".

To many players in GTA Online, Paleto Bay is a great part of the map as the property there is relatively cheap and very functional. Players can choose to buy residences in the area at fairly cheap prices.

Property available in the area:

0232 Paleto Boulevard (Safehouse): $121,000

4401 Procopio Drive (Safehouse): $165,000

4584 Procopio Drive (Safehouse): $155,000

The township is located on the coastline of the Pacific Ocean, in the north-western part of the map. While there isn't much to see in Paleto Bay, players will find plenty to do in the neighboring areas.

Trivia:

Paleto is a Spanish slang word for redneck.

According to Trevor Philips, it takes about four hours to drive from Los Santos to Paleto Bay. This is an accurate assumption, as it takes less than 8 minutes in real time to drive that distance.

Although the town's population is unknown, there is a slight clue on the welcome sign near Donkey Punch Family Farm. A bullet hole covers some of the numbers. The legible numbers are 4,?06.

