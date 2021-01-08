Prime bonuses for GTA Online this week: Sonar Station for free, Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat discount, and more

GTA Online has been an incredibly successful project for Rockstar Games and has an extensive player base that tunes in each week.

Capitalizing on this, the publisher has collaborated with services such as Twitch Prime to give out bonuses and discounts to subscribers who play the game.

With each new weekly update in GTA Online, Rockstar also drops exclusive bonuses and discounts to Twitch Prime subscribers. In order to receive these bonuses and discounts, players must connect their Rockstar Social Club accounts to Prime Gaming.

To claim these rewards, they can simply visit the Prime Gaming website (link here) and select the reward for GTA Online and choose "Claim Now." Gamers can log in or create an account with Prime to avail of discounts and bonuses each week in the game.

Recapping the prime bonuses for GTA Online this week

This week in GTA Online, players can avail of these bonuses and discounts:

Kosatka Sonar Station, Free

Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat, $1,920,750/$1,440,562

Longfin $1,381,250/$1,035,937

Weaponized Dinghy, $1,387,500

The Kosatka Sonar Station is definitely a steal as it is one of the most useful tools at the player's disposal in GTA Online. With the Cayo Perico Heist DLC, Rockstar has introduced new Treasure Chests and Hidden Caches that can only be discovered with the Sonar Station.

Not only that, but players can also discover enemy players or others lurking underwater in their Kosatka by sending out a Sonar pulse. This week's Prime bonuses generously give out this useful tool for absolutely free.

Therefore, players who couldn't afford a Sonar Station when purchasing the Kosatka in GTA Online can get one now at no cost. Connecting their Rockstar Social Club accounts with Prime Gaming also allows players to grab bonuses and rewards for other games from Rockstar, such as Red Dead Online.