How to get the Güffy Double Logo Forwards Cap and Bigness Faces Sweater in GTA Online this week

Rockstar Games introduce a Weekly Update in GTA Online every Thursday to keep players satisfied with new content and bonuses.

Typically, the Weekly Update features a new Podium Car in rotation, double or triple cash as well as RP bonuses for certain activities and discounts.

Every now and then, GTA Online players are treated to free bonuses that they can claim by simply playing the game during the week of the update.

This week in GTA Online, players can get themselves a Güffy Double Logo Forwards Cap by logging in to the game.

While this isn't something as monumental as cash or a new vehicle, it is still a nice gesture from Rockstar to help players collect items in their wardrobe.

How can players get the Güffy Double Logo Forwards Cap and Bigness Faces Sweater in GTA Online?

In order to get a Guffy Double Logo Hat, players simply have to play GTA Online this week. The hat will be present in the player's wardrobe the next time they check on it.

A dialog box on the bottom corner of the screen above the map will notify players of a new item being added to their wardrobe as a log-in bonus.

Players can also get themselves a jiggy Bigness Faces Sweater for free this week. However, it will require them to put in some work before it becomes available in their wardrobe.

In order to get a Bigness Faces Sweater, players must fill their loot bag with secondary targets during the Cayo Perico Heist.

Upon grabbing secondary targets like the painting or gold, a notification will inform players of the sweater being unlocked in their wardrobe. Players can visit any clothing store or their wardrobe in GTA Online to equip themselves with the sweater.