Ranking GTA series' most crooked characters  

Over the years, the GTA franchise has added a host of memorable characters to its games. Some are good, some evil, and some are just crooked in every way possible. They go above and beyond the limits of being evil.

At times these individuals even steal the spotlight from the main antagonist, and change the narrative of the storyline itself. With that being said, here are some of the most crooked characters from the GTA series.

Top 5 most crooked characters in GTA

5) Catalina

Shrewd, manipulative, abusive and violent. These words best describe Catalina and everything she stands for. When it comes to female antagonists in-game, while she does justice to her role, she is nothing short of a psychopath.

Unlike other villains from the GTA franchise who have a plan, Catalina does as she pleases and betrays people at will. Players to this day ask why Claude put up with her for nine years.

4) Frank Tenpenny

Officer Frank Tenpenny was as crooked as they come. Voiced by Samuel L. Jackson, he was the main antagonist for GTA San Andreas, and right from the moment CJ got arrested for no reason, players knew that he would be a problem.

From falsifying evidence to using gangs to carry out his master plan, Tenpenny was the embodiment of pure evil. To make matters worse, officer Tenpenny even made CJ kill and murder innocent civilians in order to keep his name clean.

3) Ricardo Diaz

Ricardo Diaz was a pain for players in GTA Vice City. Right from the get-go, when players are introduced to the character, there's a sense of mistrust that eventually turns out to be true.

Towards the end of the game, Tommy finds out that Ricardo sabotaged the deal, and due to his actions, a lot of people died, including Lance's brother.

In addition to sabotaging the exchange deal, Ricardo is just psychotic in nature. The character is power hungry and such a control freak that he even shoots at birds to stop them from pooping on his property.

2) Sonny Forelli

Sonny Forelli was a splinter in Tommy Vercetti's foot, and although Tommy himself was no saint, he was nothing when compared to Sonny and his greed for money and power.

It reached such an extent that Tommy risked everything to take him out, just to get out of his grip, and be a free man in Vice City. It goes without saying that no one misses him in-game.

1) Big Smoke

Big smoke is the most crooked character in the GTA franchise, although some fans may disagree. Big Smoke betrayed the Grove Street Families, was involved in the death of CJ's mother and only cared about himself.

Melvin had so much potential but ended up dead due to a drug addiction and the want for control and power. Even on his death bed, he refused to admit his wrongdoing and wanted to be remembered instead

