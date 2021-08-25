Ranking GTA 3 skins based on popularity

GTA 3 is somewhat of a sequel to GTA San Andreas and it takes off with Catalina's betrayal of Claude and him turning to the Liberty City underworld. Being a significant title, GTA 3 understandably occupies a spot right up with GTA San Andreas and Vice City.

Although it was a bit of an early GTA experience, it was indeed a notch above other titles of its time, and GTA had a monopoly during the yesteryears of gaming.

As with many games from that era, the community came up with numerous fun mods and skins for GTA 3. Some of these skins are just downright insane, while others are bizarre.

Here is a list of five of the most popular GTA 3 skins available via mods.

5 most entertaining GTA 3 skin mods

5) The Joker Mod

The GTA 3 Joker skin mod is all the rage in the community, and many have been trying it out in GTA 3, making it one of the most popular skins in the game even in 2021.

4) Terminator Damaged skin

This mod, by Black Stallion DevNoBat, brings the T-850 from Terminator 3 to GTA 3. What makes this skin even better is the damaged texture of his outfit making it look like he's been through hell but still has a few rounds left in him.

3) Lara Croft skin mod

This mod lands Lara Croft from Tomb Raider 2 and 3 into the world of GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is perhaps a classic crossover between two of the most iconic games from the previous generation of gaming. Built by xevengar, this skin turns Claude into the famous archaelogist, Lara Croft, as she digs into the Liberty City underworld.

2) Gordon Freeman from the Half-Life series

Created by LostMan, this skin is perfect because the same voice actor is used for Claude in GTA 3 and Gordon Freeman in the Half-Life series.

1) Spider-Man skin mod

This skin is perhaps the most popular GTA 3 mod. In fact, the Spider-Man skin mod might even be the most used superhero skin that players have added in the game. Created by Detexki99, it's fun to watch spidey gun down thugs and cops while running around in his Spider-Man outfit.

