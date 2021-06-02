Ranking the GTA games based on story

Rockstar Games has developed into one of the finest storytellers in the video game industry, and it all started with the GTA franchise. The series has its roots in somewhat mindless action and violence, but 2002 saw the studio embrace the art of storytelling with GTA 3.

From that point on, Rockstar Games began focusing its efforts on both storytelling and core gameplay. This has garnered a lot of acclaim from both fans and critics, with many applauding the Hollywood-level set-pieces of the games.

This article ranks the best GTA games based on their story.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal views.

Which GTA game has the best story?

5 - Grand Theft Auto 3

GTA 3 was revolutionary for its 3D open world and its ambitious plot. The 2002 game saw its protagonist rise up the ranks of the mob and get even with the person who wronged him.

The plot isn't anything groundbreaking, and the way in which it unfolds isn't remarkable either. The story is paced well enough, although there is an absurd amount of padding and parallel plots.

The story feels skeletal at best, but that never gets in the way of the player's enjoyment of the game.

4 - Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Everyone loves GTA Vice City, and rightfully so. From its impeccable art style to its immaculate soundtrack, the game has many things to like.

However, one of GTA Vice City's weaknesses is its story. The game seems to be an amalgamation of some of the best movies and TV shows from the 90s with very little originality. The overall plot is essentially a video game retelling of Scarface, with Tommy Vercetti rising up the ranks of the criminal underworld and taking over.

To its credit, GTA Vice City tells a simple story exactly the way it should have been - straightforward and with no brakes. The story is a joyride from start to end and doesn't have to be anything more than that.

3 - Grand Theft Auto 5

GTA 5 probably has the most well-paced plot in the series. The game wastes no time in getting straight to the point with a genius opening sequence that sets up one of the main conflicts of the title.

After that opening sequence, GTA 5 slowly eases the player into the plot and introduces three dynamic protagonists. The story could have easily suffered due to the decision to have multiple protagonists. However, that is not the case.

The story has a great sense of pace as each mission drives the narrative forward in a meaningful way. There is a lot of deeply-layered meaning in the game's story, which the player will discover for themselves on repeat playthroughs.

2 - Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

GTA San Andreas, released in 2004, was quite possibly the most ambitious game in the series. Rockstar Games pulled out all the stops when it came to the title's gameplay diversity and story.

The game's story starts off as a relatively grounded one. It follows a former gang member's return to his roots to find his mom's murderer. His criminal dealings result in him crossing paths with corrupt police officers, government operatives, and the Triads.

GTA San Andreas goes to unexpected heights, with the main plot occasionally being sidelined. Yet, the bizarre and over-the-top nature of the story works out very well.

GTA San Andreas is easily the most hilarious and over-the-top game in the series.

1 - Grand Theft Auto 4

GTA 4 easily takes the top spot when one only considers story quality in the GTA series.

Out of all the games in the franchise, GTA 4 tries to tell a rather serious and grounded tale of trauma, revenge, and the immigrant mentality. The game is an absolute work of genius as it combines powerful storytelling and humor to deliver a rather riveting crime drama.

GTA 4 does not shy away from getting its hands dirty as it will routinely make divisive left turns, often putting the players' favorite characters in the crosshairs.

