Ranking GTA protagonists: Most popular to fairly divisive

GTA protagonists aren't always likable. In fact, most of the time, they aren't.

Nice protagonists rarely make for memorable characters. GTA personalities are anything but amicable, and perhaps that's the reason why the franchise is so incredibly popular. Rockstar Games knows how to stand out from the sea of game developers and stay afloat.

This article ranks the most popular GTA protagonists from those unanimously agreed upon as the best and those who evoke essay-length discussions on GTA forums and platforms like Reddit.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Ranking GTA protagonists in terms of popularity

1) Carl "CJ" Johnson

CJ is not merely a result of his circumstances (Image via gta5-mods.com)

CJ is arguably the most empathetic protagonist in the entire series, if not the most dramatic. His self-deprecating humor and incredibly amusing cut scenes make for some of the most memorable moments in Grand Theft Auto. Unlike many GTA protagonists, CJ is not merely a result of his circumstances.

Although he gets dunked on pretty badly by the many disappointing people in his life, he could have chosen a different, more noble path and is not unaware of that. His honesty, soft-heartedness, and, frankly, madness make him the most beloved GTA protagonist of all time.

2) Michael De Santa

Michael doesn't bully his friends or throw a tantrum whenever things don't go his way (Image via hdqwalls)

Of the three protagonists in GTA 5, Michael De Santa is arguably the best. His frequent ruminations on life and profound questions about dreams and ambitions make him an interesting archetype, one seldom seen in Grand Theft Auto games before.

Moreover, unlike Trevor the manchild, Michael doesn't bully his friends or throw a tantrum whenever things don't go his way. He is patient, reasonable, and wise, or as wise as a criminal kingpin can be.

3) Niko Bellic

Niko is the most human character featured in the GTA series (Image via GTA 4)

The tide doesn't always favor GTA 4's Niko Bellic. Some people love him, while others flat out hate him for being "boring" and "mundane." While everyone holds a different opinion about Niko and his noble notions, no one can deny that he is the most human character featured in the GTA series and one that people can relate to.

Moreover, GTA 4 was a very dark and personal game, allowing players to connect with Niko on many levels.

4) Tommy Vercetti

Tommy had his faults, but his natural charisma and loyalty always worked in his favor (Image via GTA Vice City)

Tommy Vercetti, like every Grand Theft Auto character excluding Niko, was a madman at heart. The infamous gangster defeated his enemies and turned the mistakes of his past into a glorious future. He built his very own criminal empire in Vice City, but there's a lot more to Tommy's character than that.

He is loyal to his friends (remember the mission Death Row?), doesn't commit crimes for the sake of it, and is arguably the most intellectual character from the entire series, another quality not seen in every GTA protagonist.

That said, Tommy had his faults, but his natural charisma and loyalty always worked in his favor. He was also the first protagonist in the series who could actually speak.

5) Franklin Clinton

Franklin is kind, funny, and incredibly amusing (Image via GTA 5)

While it is true that Franklin Clinton is the most underrated character in the GTA series, no one can deny that he is the most unique and refined protagonist from GTA 5 who, unlike some, moves the story forward instead of the other way round.

Franklin is kind, funny, and incredibly amusing. His friendship with Lamar makes for some of the most interesting moments in the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer