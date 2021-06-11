Ranking heists in GTA Online on the basis of difficulty

GTA Online boasts a plethora of methods to gain money, but heists are undeniably one of the game's most intriguing aspects.

Players in GTA Online must acquire in-game currency in order to advance in the game world. This is accomplished through missions, heists, and running businesses. While businesses are largely passive sources of revenue, heists require precise organization and execution, with one incorrect move resulting in disaster.

Here are a few of the different heists in GTA Online, ranked from easiest to most challenging.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Ranking heists in GTA Online based on difficulty

5) The Fleeca Job

The first heist available on GTA Online, The Fleeca Job serves more as a tutorial than a real heist. It can be completed with just two players, and is the easiest one to organize. While this heist is a bit labor-intensive, it can be completed quite quickly. The monetary reward may not be high, but the armored Kuruma is well worth it.

4) The Humane Labs Raid

The Humane Labs Raid entails breaking into a Merryweather owned lab and stealing vital data. With the poorly implemented stealth mechanics of GTA Online, this heist can become quite tricky. To pull this off, players will need a lot of planning and good coordination with their teammates.

3) The Prison Break

The prospect of a prison break can be quite entertaining, but this heist requires trustworthy teammates to pull off. The terrible stealth mechanics may ruin the fun once again, as it is quite easy to blow one's cover inside the prison. Due to this, most players will have an inconsistent experience with this heist.

2) The Pacific Standard Job

One of the toughest heists in GTA Online, many gamers say that it is the most difficult one in the game. While the planning and execution phases of the heist are all a player could want, the same cannot be said for the escape. The getaway involves players fleeing the cops on motorcycles, risking vulnerability and a large sum of money.

1) The Doomsday Heist

When it comes to difficulty, it's tough to choose between this heist and the last one. The majority of players, however, consider the Doomsday Heist to be the most challenging heist in GTA Online. It is undoubtedly the longest heist in both GTA Online and GTA 5.

Instead of a typical heist, players must prevent an armageddon scenario from unfolding. If everything imaginable in GTA was combined into a single heist, this would be the result.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod