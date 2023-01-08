Bugzy Malone had a GTA podcast known as Grandest Game that some players might not have known until now. It's an eight-part series that debuted on November 9, 2022, with the last episode being on December 26, 2022. This podcast consists of the following:

Welcome to Bugzy Malone's Grandest Game Birth Of A Legend Megastrophic Small Town Alabama Hot Coffee Suited And Booted Bad To The Bone Finally

The first one is a brief introduction that is only two minutes long, but the remaining parts of Grandest Game range from 29 to 36 minutes.

Bugzy Malone's Grandest Game podcast is all about the GTA franchise

Tez2 @TezFunz2

bit.ly/3E6TSPq

Thanks to Big City Nights for

Not my usual tweet, but check out the 7-part podcast diving into a story mixing GTA & IRL. Seen through the eyes of British grime rapper Buggy Malone.

In case readers cannot access Tez2's hyperlink in the tweet above, here is a backup to Bugzy Malone's Grandest Game podcast:

Podcast link: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0df1893

Welcome to Bugzy Malone's Grandest Game includes an ad unrelated to the main topic before getting into an introduction to the GTA series. The British rapper loved the series and saw a reflection of the franchise in his own experiences.

That shouldn't be a surprise to his fans since he made a popular music video known as San Andreas Mentality, which had nearly 10M views on YouTube by the time this article was written.

BBC Radio 5 Live's Chris Warburton is also involved in this podcast as they discuss the popular franchise through seven main episodes.

Some episode highlights

Chris Warburton @chriswarburton_ We’ve been working on this pod for the best part of a year and, whether you’re a gamer or not, I really hope you enjoy it. Bugzy Malone talks candidly in the pod about how his own life often mirrored what he saw in the game. We’ve been working on this pod for the best part of a year and, whether you’re a gamer or not, I really hope you enjoy it. Bugzy Malone talks candidly in the pod about how his own life often mirrored what he saw in the game.

These are the seven main episodes and how long they are:

Birth Of A Legend (~32 minutes long) Megastrophic (~36 minutes long) Small Town Alabama (~33 minutes long) Hot Coffee (~32 minutes long) Suited And Booted (~29 minutes long) Bad To The Bone (~33 minutes long) Finally (~34 minutes long)

The first episode starts with GTA 1, while the second episode talks about the second and third mainline games. Small Town Alabama involves Vice City and its associated controversies. Arguably the most interesting episode is Hot Coffee, which is where the British rapper talks about San Andreas and his personal experiences with gang life.

Bugzy Malone's experiences are referenced in the San Andreas Mentality song that he made. Of course, the Hot Coffee podcast episode does talk about the explicit mod of the same name.

The Grandest Games podcast's Suited and Booted also talks about GTA San Andreas while discussing the franchise's next mainline title: GTA IV. Bad to the Bone is primarily about GTA V, whereas Finally is about Online and the long-awaited GTA 6.

There is some speculation in the final episode. Gamers should know by now that nothing has been officially revealed about the game by Rockstar by the time of this episode.

Closing remarks about the podcast

An image of the British rapper (Image via The Guardian)

There are several ways for gamers to listen to the Grandest Game podcast. The aforementioned BBC Radio 5 is one way, but something else, like Apple Podcasts, is also an option for some fans. Regardless of the method chosen, Grand Theft Auto fans will likely enjoy putting this podcast's audio in the background.

It's not often that celebrities talk about this series this extensively. The original announcement of the podcast's reveal might have flown under the radar, but hopefully, gamers interested in the subject can go check it out now.

