"Never a better time to be alive": Redditor plays GTA 5 on Android using subscription service

A Redditor has shared a snapshot of him playing GTA 5 Online on his mobile phone. There are various streaming services available that let players access their games on mobile phones. Players who can run GTA 5 on their PC or console can do this free of cost.

Others can resort to paid subscription services that allow a range of games to be played on mobile via the internet.

Redditor plays GTA Online on a mobile phone using Shadow PC

The above screenshot was posted by a Redditor named u/TeamMidnightTroll on the r/GTAV subreddit. It shows the OP's (original poster's) GTA Online protagonist inside an Arcade property in the game. The game seems to be running inside a window, as the borders can be seen on the screen.

The control scheme shown on the screen is an emulation of an Xbox controller, which is usually the more popular choice over the Sony equivalent. However, players can also plug in a keyboard and mouse through bluetooth and play with it instead.

Shadow Cloud is one of many cloud streaming services (Image via shadow.tech)

As players can see from the comments by the OP, he has been using a cloud streaming service called Shadow Cloud Computing. Shadow is an online (cloud) streaming service that provides players access to a high-end PC that can be used to run Windows-based software on any of their devices.

The main requirement that a gamer needs to meet for using Shadow is a 15 Mbps download speed. Shadow is compatible with a wide range of connections, including fibre, DSL, and even 4G LTE. Wired connections through Ethernet or 5 GHz Wi-Fi routers, on the other hand, give the finest experience.

Players can check out the service from their official website through this link.

The recommended system requirements for Android streaming on Shadow are as follows:

OS Version - Android 8

Connection - 5Ghz WIFI

However, any phone with Android version 5.0 or above can utilize Shadow. Meanwhile, here are the minimum Windows PC requirements:

OS Version - 10 or 8.1

CPU - Intel Sandy Bridge range (2011), Core™ i7 / i5 / i3, Pentium™, Celeron™, Xeon 1.60 GHz AMD AM2+ range (2008), Athlon™, Sempron™, Phenom™, Opteron™

RAM - 2 GB

Additional Software - DirectX 9c or higher

Cloud gaming services use a server-end gaming PC to run the game that the player owns. They then stream the game on the targeted platform (an Android phone in this case) using a fast and stable internet connection.

