Redditor recreates Up-n-Atomizer from GTA Online using 3D printer

A Redditor has built the iconic Up-n-Atomizer from GTA Online in real-life using a 3D printer. This version looks almost the same as the in-game weapon. As a bizarre retrofuturistic gun that looks more like a toy than an actual weapon, the 3D printed model seems quite believable.

This iconic weapon is often used against griefers in the game, but its high price means that beginners can't afford it. The Up-n-Atomizer is seemingly a non-lethal weapon as it merely disables vehicles and launches NPCs (and other players) back without instantly killing them.

GTA Online fan recreates Up-n-Atomizer with 3D printer, shares result on Reddit

A Redditor who goes by the name of heutemalnicht posted this recently on the r/gtaonline subreddit. In the post, the OP (original poster) can be seen holding his 3D printed gun, with minor coloring differences from the original in-game weapon.

The Up-n-Atomizer is seen more as a useful tool than a weapon. It's not lethal, and it can be a great help when players are stuck somewhere. The way the weapon works is quite similar to sonic boom weapons in other video games, like Saints Row The Third.

It pushes back any vehicles, NPCs, or other players in its way. The weapon is designed like a stereotypical raypunk gun, but its bright sky blue and neon yellow coloring makes it look like a kid's toy. Players often use this weapon to shoot down Oppressor Mk II griefers.

The in-game price of the Up-n-Atomizer is absolutely ridiculous. It can be bought from AmmuNation for $399,000, making it one of the most expensive weapons in GTA Online. However, considering how useful it is, most players don't hesitate before buying it.

Another Redditor poked fun at Rockstar's recent hostility towards its fans, with mods getting shut down after getting DMCA notices. In fact, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has become somewhat of a laughing stock after they decided to send Hazelight a lawsuit for their game It Takes Two.

Hence, the comment given above might seem funny at first, but judging by how things have been going, it could easily turn out to be true.

Players could still get in trouble for making these things and then selling them on a large scale. However, that's not something most players need to be worried about.

This isn't the first time that someone has recreated the Up-n-Atomizer from GTA Online. The video above shows two different models made with electronics to appear more realistic.

These were made by Frankly Everything, a popular tech YouTuber who makes and reviews such gadgets. These Up-n-Atomizer replicas use electronic parts from various sources, such as that of a toy/replica lightsaber.

GTA Online players who own a 3D printer can recreate this model using the files from the link in the above comment. The link was originally shared by the YouTuber and then reshared on this latest Reddit thread.

