When is GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced coming out in all regions? Release date and expected release time

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition will be released on March 15, 2022, as revealed by Rockstar Games. This version is only available on next-gen consoles, i.e. the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S. However, speculation is rife regarding the exact release time of the game.

Since Rockstar Games' last major release (the Definitive Edition Trilogy) was at 10 AM EST, the new game is expected to arrive at around the same time. This may or may not be correct, so this information is currently only speculative.

Expected release date for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition across all regions

If Rockstar follows the release schedule of the Definitive Edition Trilogy, The Expanded and Enhanced Grand Theft Auto 5 could be released globally at the following times:

USA:

PST - 7 AM (Los Angeles)

MST - 8 AM (Mexico City)

CST - 9 AM (Chicago)

EST - 10 AM (New York)

Europe:

WEST - 4 PM (London)

CEST - 5 PM (Paris)

EEST - 6 PM (Moscow)

East Asia/Australasia:

HKST/AWST - 11 PM (Hong Kong)

AEST - 1 AM (Melbourne)

NZST - 3 AM (Wellington)

India:

IST - 8:30 PM (New Delhi)

Brazil:

BST - 12 PM (Sao Paulo)

The Definitive Edition Trilogy was released on November 11, 2021, and its launch was disastrous. The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5, along with the standalone version of GTA Online, was first announced in June 2020.

It was also set to be released in November 2021, alongside the Definitive Edition Trilogy, but was delayed to March 15, 2022.

GTA 5, first released in 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360, came back with an Enhanced Edition for PS4 and Xbox One just a year later. In 2015, this version was finally released for PC. Now, after almost 9 years since the original release, the game is making its way to its 3rd console generation, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

There's no news yet on whether Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded & Enhanced will also be released on PC. One of the key features advertised for the new edition is the ability to play in 4K resolution at 60 FPS, which is already available on the PC version. Hence, it's possible that it won't have a PC release.

The new edition includes a number of technological enhancements, graphical upgrades, and performance improvements. This allows the game to take full use of the newest console's capabilities, making it more attractive and responsive than ever.

Note: The timings mentioned in this article are purely speculative.

Edited by Danyal Arabi