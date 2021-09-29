Rockstar appears to mute the phrase "GTA 6" from their YouTube comments as fans find a loophole

In showcasing their excitement for GTA 6, fans have sometimes come up with new and bizarre theories. One fan recently made one such 'discovery' and made it public on Twitter. He claimed that the term "GTA 6" had been censored in Rockstar's YouTube videos.

He gave some screenshots to prove his theory. First, he posted a comment saying "GTA 6" on a 15-year-old YouTube video by Rockstar Games. He then logged in with his second account to show that his post was unavailable.

Since then, fans have flooded the video's comments section. Many of them believed the censorship claims. So they didn't write the phrase itself. Instead, their comments referred to GTA 6 without naming the game.

Fans believe Rockstar Games banned "GTA 6" from their YouTube comments

On the left, my main account with the comment. On the right, my alt checking the latest comments. Link to the video: youtu.be/OzhZz8Wcatw https://t.co/OSFpPfzntf

The OP claims should be put through general scrutiny. It seems quite unlikely for Rockstar to go out of the way and ban a common phrase. What may have happened is that the OP's comment was pushed to the bottom of the comment list.

If a comment doesn't get likes or replies, it will usually fall on the list. At least one fan speculated that this was most likely the case:

NotV @Faraway9791 @Not_StrangeMan Okay then rockstar haven't muted any words on GTA 6 lol. His comment was probably farther down the comment list @Not_StrangeMan Okay then rockstar haven't muted any words on GTA 6 lol. His comment was probably farther down the comment list

This explanation turned out to be true, as many curious fans found the OP's comment:

The original comment was never deleted by Rockstar (Image via Rockstar Games, YouTube)

This didn't stop fans from bombarding the comments section with clever comments. These include those who wished to check if the ban was true and wrote "GTA 6".

Others came up with clever and hilarious ways to write the name of the upcoming game.

The solution of this equation is 6 (Image via Rockstar Games, YouTube)

According to some reliable unofficial sources, GTA 6 isn't expected to be released until at least 2024. Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming game, refusing to even confirm its existence. If a recent leak is to be believed, developers intend to announce the game before the end of 2021.

However, if Rockstar's announcement patterns are taken into account, this does not appear to be very likely. Only time will tell whether or not these rumors are true. Meanwhile, GTA 6 will continue to be a point of speculation among fans.

