Rockstar Games co-founder and former GTA writer announces new Absurd Ventures

Dan Houser, who was a co-founder of Rockstar Games (who make the GTA games), has recently announced a new company called Absurd Ventures. Its official website is rather cryptic, yet some details have been revealed about its goal thus far. For those who don't know, Dan Houser was an extremely important figure in Rockstar Games' early days.

He was a producer and head writer for the GTA series since Grand Theft Auto: London 1969, with his last work for the company being Red Dead Online. Absurd Ventures plans to create a new IP that will be available across multiple platforms, although no release date for this project has been revealed.

The press release for the company states that they plan to build narrative worlds, but there are no specific details yet. What is currently known about Absurd Ventures is that Dan Houser has announced it will focus on a "variety of genres" available in animation and live-action.

If you're seeking the latest official news from the company, you may follow its Twitter handle @AbsurdVentures. Currently, the account description merely states:

"Storytelling. Philanthropy. Ultraviolence."

Similarly, their posts are also vague. Random quotes like "The robots are depressed" or "So you want to be an intimacy coordinator" make up some of their current tweets.

Official website

An example of what players will see on the official website (Image via Absurd Ventures)

The official website for Absurd Ventures is www.absurdventures.com. Visitors will notice some white lines forming a crooked 'A' followed by other cryptic visuals. There is also an option to register or log in at the top right corner, as shown in the above image.

By registering, you will be subject to receiving news or other related announcements in the future. Below is the official trailer tied to the new company.

Dan Houser has been involved in some of Rockstar Games' best titles. Thus, many gamers eagerly look forward to how his new company will fare. In line with the company's name, the trailer is absurd and shows many seemingly unrelated clips.

The company logo is displayed at the end with no specific games announced. In related news, the co-founder of Rockstar Games and former GTA writer Dan Houser stated:

"We are building Absurd Ventures to create new universes and to tell great stories, wherever and however we can for a diverse variety of genres, without regard to medium, to be produced for live-action and animation; video games and other interactive content; books, graphic novels, and scripted podcasts."

GTA players and fans interested in finding out more about this company must wait until more official announcements are released in the near future.

