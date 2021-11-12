Rockstar to give GTA Online players the Wasted! Tee for free in celebration of GTA Trilogy release

Rockstar Games just released GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, but this does not mean they have forgotten about all the fans who play GTA Online. On the release date of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, all GTA Online players received a free 'Wasted!' Tee in the game.

The term 'Wasted' is now a part of pop culture and is known by everyone as a sign that the player in the game has died. This tee is one of the most desirable pieces of clothing, with many sentiments attached to it for every GTA player.

The free gift was announced on Rockstar Games' official Twitter page, and players can claim the gift by simply logging into GTA Online and checking their wardrobe.

rsg.ms/f6e3dfc As part of our ongoing celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III and the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, all GTA Online players will receive the Wasted! Tee this week. As part of our ongoing celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III and the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, all GTA Online players will receive the Wasted! Tee this week.rsg.ms/f6e3dfc https://t.co/mWmdvflb5H

Rockstar celebrates the release of GTA Trilogy by gifting the Wasted! Tee in GTA Online

"As part of our ongoing celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III and today’s release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, all GTA Online players will receive the Wasted! Tee this week. The tee is sure to stir up all sorts of formative gaming memories, so don’t be surprised if people point and laugh. They’re laughing with you, after all." - Rockstar Newswire

Rockstar is known to give away free gifts in GTA Online when they release a new title. This was also noticed when Red Dead Redemption 2 was released. Players are advised to follow Rockstar Games on their Twitter account so they don't miss out on amazing gifts like the tee.

rsg.ms/f6e3dfc In addition to the nostalgic tee, all GTA Online players will receive the Banshee Racing Livery for the storied Bravado sports car that has appeared in every Grand Theft Auto title dating back to GTAIII. In addition to the nostalgic tee, all GTA Online players will receive the Banshee Racing Livery for the storied Bravado sports car that has appeared in every Grand Theft Auto title dating back to GTAIII.rsg.ms/f6e3dfc https://t.co/U2Jp3k4VcM

"In addition to the nostalgic tee, all GTA Online players will receive the Banshee Racing Livery for the storied Bravado sports car that has appeared in every Grand Theft Auto title dating back to GTAIII. Combine the two to let everyone you flip off on the highway know that you’ve been down since Day One." - Rockstar Newswire

Along with the tee, Rockstar Games is also gifting players a Banshee Racing Livery. The Banshee has been an iconic car in the GTA series ever since GTA 3. Rockstar Games wants to show fans how far they have come with the series while maintaining their roots.

