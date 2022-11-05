Rockstar plans to give away more free tees in GTA Online for series’ 25th anniversary

GTA Online players who paid attention to the recent Newswire article should note that the franchise's 25th anniversary is right around the corner. The first Grand Theft Auto game came out on November 28, 1997, nearly 25 years ago. Since then, the series has continued to great new heights that were previously unimaginable.

The relevant passage on this topic comes from the Newswire article, which reads:

"We'll be giving away more tees to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto throughout the month, so be sure to check back on the Rockstar Newswire periodically for further details."

GTA Online will celebrate the series' 25th anniversary via some free tees

Rockstar Games hasn't released the full details on all of the free tees that players will get to commemorate the series' 25th anniversary. The only one known so far is the Black Rockstar Tee, which is simply a black t-shirt with a white Rockstar logo on it.

However, the aforementioned Newswire article did mention that they will giveaway more tees throughout November. Any future news on that topic will likely appear every Thursday under a new Newswire post detailing GTA Online's weekly update.

Set your expectations accordingly

GTA 6 might not be announced this month (Image via Aspor)

Back in October 2022, many thought that Rockstar Games would reveal GTA 6 due to a hoax of the series debuting back in October 1997. After that, some players desperately wanted there to be a reveal around GTA Vice City's 20th anniversary.

No GTA 6 announcement happened in October 2022. Rockstar Games hasn't announced anything regarding the title for any future date, either. Thus, gamers should keep their expectations in check since there is no guarantee that the franchise's 25th anniversary will lead to a surprise trailer of some sort.

It's possible that the only things players will get this month are some free tees and nothing more. Don't be disappointed if no GTA 6 news arrives. If a trailer does show up, then that's obviously wonderful, especially for those who have waited so long for it.

Grand Theft Auto's 25th anniversary

The first game had a radically different logo (Image via iPhantom3D)

The first game in the series was nothing like GTA Online and other memorable titles that players might remember. It was a 2D game seen from a bird's eye perspective with an incredibly simplistic storyline and gameplay. Many modern features that players know and love wasn't in that title.

Still, Grand Theft Auto 1 was a great commercial success that eventually evolved into the series that gamers know and love today. Without the game, there is no GTA Online or other titles in the series that fans adore.

That game was charming, and there was genuinely nothing quite like it on the market. The freedom to roam the game and cause mayhem is a simple concept that resonates strongly with gamers.

This is the free tee you get in GTA Online to celebrate the game's 25th anniversary (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who want the Black Rockstar Tee just have to log in any time between November 3-9, 2022. Presumably, future free tees will be available by logging in during a specific week.

