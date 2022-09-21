Rockstar statement on GTA 6 leaks has received 1 million likes on Twitter

GTA 6 developers Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive are enduring a gruesome week. A lot of confidential information regarding the upcoming title was leaked on social media following a network hack suffered by the makers.

Since then, all users sharing confidential data are being served DMCA notices courtesy Take-Two Interactive. The mammoth organization also reached out to its investors in an attempt to keep things under control, ensuring things are still on track and will move ahead as planned.

Rockstar Games, on the other hand, addressed fans by posting a note on Twitter.

GTA fans come out to show support for Rockstar Games

A day after the major GTA 6 leak, Rockstar posted the long message addressing fans of the franchise. The note mentions that the company suffered a 'network intrusion' and that files were stolen. They have also assured fans that live game services will remain unaffected and that there are no long-term effects as a result of the leaks.

Additionally, the developers also say that they feel cheated and disappointed with the 'network intrusion' as a lot of effort has been put into the project. In the end, however, they did clarify that things will move ahead as planned and the title's development will carry on.

Ben @videotech_



It’s so awesome to see so much positivity to the developers. Rockstar Games @RockstarGames A Message from Rockstar Games A Message from Rockstar Games https://t.co/T4Wztu8RW8 ONE MILLION LIKES!!It’s so awesome to see so much positivity to the developers. twitter.com/rockstargames/… ONE MILLION LIKES!!It’s so awesome to see so much positivity to the developers. twitter.com/rockstargames/…

The online gaming community can sometimes be quite unforgiving, especially when it comes to supporting developers. However, within a few days of the post being shared, the tweet now has over 1 million likes.

Some may argue that a million likes on the post isn't a big deal for Rockstar, but the game developers have more often than not been ridiculed by the gaming community.

However, the turn of recent events couldn't have come at a better time for the developers.

Even popular GTA analysts and insiders like Ben have shown their support.

Jürgen Grv @namesYuuri @II_JumPeR_I @videotech_ @RockstarGames What’s your problem dude? As if the people behind the company are all rich CEOs? No one feels bad for them. We all feel for the devs who have spent hours and hours writing hundreds of thousands of lines of code and in the end it could’ve all fallen in the wrong hands. @II_JumPeR_I @videotech_ @RockstarGames What’s your problem dude? As if the people behind the company are all rich CEOs? No one feels bad for them. We all feel for the devs who have spent hours and hours writing hundreds of thousands of lines of code and in the end it could’ve all fallen in the wrong hands.

@namesYuuri called out another Twitter user who was trying to tell fans not to feel bad for a multi-million dollar company. He rightly said that not all the employees in the organization are rich CEOs. Most of the hard work is put in by developers who invest hundreds of hours to complete a project and for endless lines of code to get stolen before completion is nothing less than a nightmare.

Reyal @MesdaPlay @EARTH_96283 @RockstarGames They have been working on GTA 6 since 2014 and spent millions of dollars on it. Do you think they will cancel the game? @EARTH_96283 @RockstarGames They have been working on GTA 6 since 2014 and spent millions of dollars on it. Do you think they will cancel the game?

The idea of canceling the game also crossed the minds of some fans. Some even went on to say Rockstar should just cancel GTA 6. To be fair, they have been working on this project since 2014, and considering the amount of time and money invested into developing the game, canceling any development plans would be catastrophic to say the least.

Dirty_Worka 💀 @Dirty_Worka @RockstarGames The vast majority of the community is revolted by the malicious and premature release of info related to the next GTA installment. We sympathize with the devs working hard to complete this game and wish you all the best in overcoming the challenges ahead. @RockstarGames The vast majority of the community is revolted by the malicious and premature release of info related to the next GTA installment. We sympathize with the devs working hard to complete this game and wish you all the best in overcoming the challenges ahead.

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ @GTAVI_Countdown @RockstarGames While keeping in mind the game is still in very early stages, the leaked footage look incredible. The devs did a great job and they should be proud of it. @RockstarGames While keeping in mind the game is still in very early stages, the leaked footage look incredible. The devs did a great job and they should be proud of it.

Some users have complained that the GTA 6 leaks look bad, although what was shared was only alpha gameplay footage. However, the compassionate response from fans was unexpected but largely needed for Rockstar.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far