Existing GTA 6 leaks which make the most sense

Everything gamers know about GTA 6 comes just from leaks and speculation. With no solid news from Rockstar Games, it remains merely just rumors and hopes.

The community strongly believes that GTA 5 is not the end of the line for the famed franchise. Many of the leaks show signs of GTA 6 already being in production.

Reputated source and reliable leaker Tom Henderson has a list of leaks that he speculates to be true. With a history of providing accurate information about popular first-person shooter games like Call of Duty and Battlefield, it is safe to believe that his information could very well be part of the game.

Most believable GTA 6 leak

1) Release date speculation

Tom has taken an interest in GTA 6 and claims that he's been hearing rumors and leaks about the game for years now and that it is already in production as we speak. According to Tom, GTA 6 will be released in late 2024 or even 2025, as he speculates that Rockstar will want to wait for more players to buy next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 to ensure maximum sales on its very first day of release.

2) Female Protagonist

Tom Henderson also speculates that the game will have a female protagonist who could take on the hacker's job. Because it has never been done before, GTA 6 would likely have a female protagonist along with a male one.

3) Project Americas

Project Americas has been a rumor that has been spoken of in the GTA community for a few years now. According to Tom Henderson, GTA 6 will be based in multiple locations such as Vice City and possibly even a South American country like Cuba or Brazil.

Because Rockstar Games has already researched Brazil for its critically acclaimed title Max Payne 3, they have the added advantage of not needing to travel there for research since they probably have all the required groundwork for creating assets and a map.

