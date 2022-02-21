How trustworthy is the recent GTA 6 leak from GTAForums?

The latest GTA 6 leak that was posted on GTAForums has not been as shocking as some of the earlier leaks. Some of the points mentioned in this leak are not very new, whereas others are surprisingly detailed.

Much of the information provided by this leaker is similar to previous leaks from more trustworthy sources. However, a few details from the leak have stirred concerns regarding its credibility. This article investigates whether or not this particular leak is reliable.

GTA 6 leaks: Assessing the credibility of the recent GTAForums leak

The believable points

The leak was presented via several points, with the first point predicting that Rockstar will reveal the game this year. This is what most fans and leakers believe at the moment, and it seems to be a reasonable prediction. Then comes the prediction for the game itself, which is allegedly coming out in late 2023 or early 2024.

This information has been revealed by Tez2 and Tom Henderson before, who are quite trusted by the community. The leak also goes on to state that the game will supposedly be made for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with an eventual PC release. This is also something that most fans believe right now and hence isn't a far-fetched claim.

Finally, the leak makes several references to a Vice City setting, with a larger map than the 3D Universe rendition. This is also reasonable, given that a Vice City location was one of the first leaks. Tom Henderson also confirmed the Vice City setting, which hasn't been as hotly debated as the other predictions.

The points of contention

There are several red flags concerning this latest leak. To begin with, all of the information has been jotted down point by point. Something like this seems less like a leak and more like a wishlist, as popular leaker Jason Schreier would agree.

There's also the fact that several points in the leak are redundant. This may have been done to attract more attention. All the points that describe the setting of the game could have been written in a single point.

The leaker has also mentioned the approximate number of missions and vehicles supposedly present in GTA 6. Such detailed information isn't characteristic of a genuine leak, especially regarding a Rockstar Games title.

All these points led the community to disbelieve the leaker, and as such, it didn't get much attention. Hence, the leak is most likely false.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Danyal Arabi