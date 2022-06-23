Looking at two popular GTA 6 leaks and comparing their stories

With so many GTA 6 leaks and various storylines, it is impossible to tell what is going on with Rockstar's highly anticipated title. This article will look at two popular leaks; one is from GTA_VI_Leak, while the other is from Matheusvictorbr (which has been making the rounds on news sites). However, at present, there is no evidence to suggest that either leak is accurate.

Still, there isn't much going on in the world of Grand Theft Auto at the moment. It is worth noting that these two GTA 6 leaks differ wildly with their stories. Naturally, that means it would be impossible for both leaks to be authentic.

Which GTA 6 leak is authentic?Comparing two popular GTA 6 leaks' stories

This GTA Online artwork apparently resembles one of the protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

Starting this comparison is Matheusvictorbr's popular leak that has been circulating around lately. Here are the important details:

Two protagonists are twin siblings (one male and one female)

The Prologue could be in Brazil

The brother becomes a member of the spoofed DEA

The sister becomes a cartel member

Both siblings want revenge against the cartel for killing their parents nearly two decades ago

Carcer City, Cuba, Columbia, and Vice City are the main locations

By comparison, here are some crucial details from GTA_VI_Leak:

There are five protagonists (Ricardo, Kasey, Rose, Ramón, and Tony Prince)

Ricardo is a drug dealer in Vice City

Kasey is a petty criminal in Carcer City

Rose is a cop in Vice City

Ramón is coming out of prison

It's the same Tony Prince from GTA 4

Carcer City, Vice City, Liberty City, and Cottonmouth are the main locations

There is an abundance of leaks from GTA_VI_Leak on Reddit that would be impossible to cover in a short article compared to Matheusvictorbr's leaks

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_



Idéia de história da Rockstar Games para seu novo e ambicioso título da série Grand Theft Auto, bem como novas estações de rádio que chegam em breve ao GTA Online. Além disso, o que vem a seguir após a nova iteração da série?



Exclusivo: Idéia de história da Rockstar Games para seu novo e ambicioso título da série Grand Theft Auto, bem como novas estações de rádio que chegam em breve ao GTA Online. Além disso, o que vem a seguir após a nova iteração da série?

The two GTA 6 leaks are radically different in several ways, ranging from protagonists to specific locations. Given how different they are from one another, it is impossible for both of them to be accurate. Still, it is interesting that both leakers state that Vice City and Carcer City will be present in this game.

While most fans have predicted Vice City to return, it is not shocking to see two completely different leakers reference it. What is surprising is the mention of Carcer City, the main location of the Manhunt games. It is a niche location that most modern Grand Theft Auto fans would not even know about.

Carcer City is canonically located near Liberty City, which does make GTA_VI_Leak's version more realistic, as it includes both cities.

What is currently known about GTA 6?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Gamers should already know that next to nothing has been officially unveiled about the highly anticipated game. There have been no game leaks with gameplay footage or credible screenshots thus far. All that players have as of right now is a confirmation from Rockstar Games that they are working on the next Grand Theft Auto title.

There was no confirmation of any gameplay details (not even a logo). All gamers can do right now is look at random GTA 6 leaks until more official news arrives.

