Supposed GTA 6 insider shares a new leak related to its online multiplayer

A notable GTA 6 insider on Reddit has posted a new leak related to the game's online multiplayer feature. It wouldn't take a genius to know that the next Grand Theft Auto game will likely have online multiplayer due to GTA Online's success, but this leak is far more specific than the average one.

It goes into some specific features, such as how the player can have four characters with their own stories and roles (DOA Agent, Gangbanger, Von Crastenburg, and El Tercer Ojo).

The whole leak can be found here for anybody curious to check it out:

Looking at the new GTA 6 Online multiplayer leak

This article covers the online leaks, not the single-player ones (Image via Rockstar Games)

The majority of this new GTA 6 leak covers four different factions that a player can be a part of, which includes the aforementioned:

DOA Agent

Gangbanger

Von Crastenburg

El Tercer Ojo

However, there is some new content explained via this insider that isn't just about those four factions. An example is how players can easily use the character switching feature to go from one character to another (without using the pause menu). Another huge new facet is how the game's currency is deflated compared to GTA Online (in the sense that most things are cheaper to buy, but money is harder to earn).

This game is all about building up the player's reputation, as opposed to having an extensive criminal empire. Another interesting leak is that solo players can apparently attempt all online story missions.

DOA Agents

The DOA did appear in GTA Online in Series A Funding (Image via Rockstar Games)

DOA Agents are spoofs of DEA Agents in GTA 6. The most notable act they can do from a gameplay perspective is arrest other players in the El Gangbanger and El Tercer Ojo factions. Similarly, DOA Agents cannot go to jail (neither can Von Crastenburgs). DOA Agents cannot get a Wanted Level of any kind, either.

This leak goes on to mention how the higher a player's reputation is, the better their salary will be. They can even acquire new features, such as the ability to call air support. However, killing NPCs and players can lower their reputation.

Gangbangers

Ballas and the Families will supposedly return (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to this GTA 6 leak, this faction is all about capturing territory to boost reputation. Killing one's own crew ruins their reputation. Apart from that, it's similar to GTA San Andreas' Gang Warfare feature and takes place in Carcer City.

These types of players can also supposedly sell drugs. The two main gangs are the Ballas and the Families.

Von Crastenburgs

Von Crastenburg is the name of a rich family in the GTA series, who may also own a series of hotels (Image via Rockstar Games)

This affluent faction lets one apparently start off with $1,000,000. The name Von Crastenburg has been used in the series before, except the player didn't see any prominent members except for the young teen celebrity, Jill Von Crastenburg.

This leak states that this group of players cannot get Wanted Levels and that they are the only ones that can own businesses. Also, 20% of whatever they earn is given to an NPC named Vivian Von Crastenburg (a character not in the previous games).

El Tercer Ojo

This cartel comes from South America, which has been seldom seen in the franchise, with this image showing off Cayo Perico (Image via Rockstar Games)

El Tercer Ojo didn't feature in any previous Grand Theft Auto game. According to this GTA 6 leak, these players are cartel members with great weaponry and can smuggle drugs and guns. Interestingly, they will lose reputation if they kill DOA Agents.

Finishing up the leak

Some other important details not previously covered about GTA 6 Online include:

There is a north and southern section that count as different lobbies

There can be up to 100 players

There are story missions for each gang type

Fat and muscles return

Players can apparently choose their height

Whether this GTA 6 leak is accurate or not remains to be seen. However, there is still no official news on the game, so this type of sketchy information is all gamers have at the moment.

