Should all GTA Online players buy the Karin Everon?

Pickup trucks aren't as prevalent in GTA Online as sports cars. Among the options available, the Karin Everon is one of the best. It's a four-door all-terrain truck that arrived with the Diamond Casino Heist update.

Although sports cars are the go-to choice for GTA Online players, sometimes a good off-road vehicle is necessary. Although the Everon isn't the best off-road option, it has an acceptable price-to-performance ratio.

This article covers everything players should know about the Karin Everon in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Is the Karin Everon worth purchasing?

"Is it a monster truck or only a monster? Who cares - crush those labels under your 37-inch wheels. The Karin Everon is a street-legal pickup truck with enough torque to pull down City Hall if they were to ever say otherwise." — Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Karin Everon is based on the Toyota Hilux, but also takes design cues from the Isuzu D-Max. It appears to be based on a specific model, a custom 7th generation Toyota Hilux by Arctic Trucks. The extended fender flares and 37-inch tires are proof of this.

Being an off-road truck, the Everon offers a slew of customization options that are typical of its type. The primary color of the vehicle is applied to the body while respraying.

The secondary one, on the other hand, is exclusively applied to the player-installed secondary-colored customizations.

GTA Online players can acquire the Everon for $1,475,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Furthermore, a discounted Trade Price of $1,106,250 can be unlocked after completing The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as a leader. However, Karin Everon must be the selected vehicle.

The Everon has a strong engine that provides it exceptional straight-line speed as well as the ability to climb steep hills. As expected with a raised truck, traction on the road is wavy. It can effortlessly scale rocks due to its high-profile offroad tires and ground clearance.

Also Read

However, the vehicle's raised suspension and large tires result in a high center of gravity. This causes unfavorable tipsiness, especially when driving on steep cliffs. The issue is further exacerbated by its high engine output.

When confronting such cliffs with the Everon, GTA Online players must use caution to avoid tripping. Furthermore, the vehicle's huge tires make it an obvious target for gunfire. Therefore, bulletproof wheels are preferred while in a shootout.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul