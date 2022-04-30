Should GTA Online players get the Pegassi Zentorno?

GTA Online players should take a quick look at the Pegassi Zentorno, a flashy supercar with a lot of substance.

Right now, Rockstar is offering it as this week’s prize ride for the Pursuit Series. Players can get one if they place in the top three for five consecutive days. Of course, the easier method would be to purchase the vehicle itself.

The Zentorno is basically the GTA Online version of the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento. Based on its appearance, it’s clearly meant to be a high-performance vehicle. Potential CEOs and VIPs will have to think very carefully about their decision here.

Is it really worth buying the Pegassi Zentorno in GTA Online?

Supercars make a statement about the player’s bank account. However, the Zentorno proves they aren’t just for show. This article will provide a brief analysis on what it’s worth.

Price and where to buy

The Zentorno can be found on the Legendary Motorsport website. It only costs $725,000, which is relatively cheaper than most vehicles in today’s game. Any further upgrades will cost extra, as seen below:

Armor 100% - $50,000

- $50,000 Race Brakes - $35,000

- $35,000 EMS Upgrade, Level 4 - $33,500

- $33,500 Race Transmission - $50,000

Of course, GTA Online players can only benefit from these upgrades. It’s the only way to unlock the full potential of their vehicle.

Overall performance

Vehicle expert Broughy1322 suggests that a Zentorno can go as fast as 122 miles per hour. For a vehicle that doesn’t cost over a million dollars, that is quite the impressive feat. It also offers quick acceleration to go from zero to a hundred.

The weight distribution of this vehicle is very beneficial. Due to a lowered suspension, the Zentorno has superior cornering abilities. It can achieve this even when going past the speed limit. GTA Online players won’t have much trouble with their turns.

With that said, console players will have a much better time driving this vehicle. Using a keyboard can be rather difficult, since the Zentorno can be extremely sensitive with its turning. Players should also steer clear of bumpy roads, since the car could spin out of control.

Final verdict

Overall, the Zentorno is a solid choice for a supercar. A fully modified version can be insanely fast. However, its tight handling is very responsive, so there is minimal oversteer. It does require some practice, but it’s worth the time and effort.

The Zentorno is also a good pick-up for players using the Career Builder mode. It's available under the Executive branch for $725,000. However, players will be given $4,000,000 to start off their new journey. CEOs and VIPs will look stylish in this vehicle.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

