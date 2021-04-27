Should players spend more money on a gunman or a hacker in GTA Online's Diamond Casino Heist?

The Diamond Casino Heist is one of the most popular heists in GTA Online, and that's saying something, considering heists are the essence of Grand Theft Auto.

The Diamond Casino heist is a fan favorite in GTA Online for a number of reasons. For starters, the mission is quite difficult to finish, given all the complex objectives and intricate details woven into the plot. Players also have to hire the right crew members and make the right investments.

All things combined, the Diamond Casino Heist requires a good deal of intellectual and monetary investment, and the mission still doesn't promise absolute success.

This, however, does not mean that the Diamond Casino Heist is not worth a shot. If anything, it's worth all the time in the world, given how crazy the plotline is and how carefully designed the entire mission is.

Players should keep in mind that the heist does not necessarily require top-end investments. The player could hire a mediocre crew to save on expenses and still nail the job.

This article explains whether players should spend more money on a hacker or a gunman for the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online.

Should players get a better gunman or a better hacker in GTA Online's Diamond Casino Heist?

Players should keep in mind that the Diamond Casino Heist does not necessarily require top-end investments (Image via pressstarthub.com)

While every crew member plays a crucial role in GTA Online, the Diamond Casino Heist is quite diverse in nature and has its own set of requirements.

Advertisement

The hacker plays a very important role in the Diamond Casino Heist as they are in charge of hacking into the system and leaking all the sensitive information about the building. The hacker also decides how much time the player can get in the vault before the alarm starts blaring. Without the hacker, the mission would be a disaster, which is why players should spend all they have in hiring the best hacker available.

The gunman's role is relatively marginal, especially if the player is going with the sneaky approach and keeping a low profile. Any gunman would get the job done in the Diamond Casino Heist, so it's best to just hire Karl Abolaji, who's got awful weapons but takes a small cut and gets the team through.