Should players take on GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist solo or with a crew?

The Cayo Perico Heist is the latest in a series of criminal outings by Rockstar Games in GTA Online.

This heist is not only the biggest in terms of how much money the player will come away with but also how much effort is taken to get through it.

It not only takes place on a location completely separate from Los Santos but also requires a lot of leg-work that can get pretty taxing. However, Rockstar has recognized the GTA Online community's demands and requests and made the Cayo Perico Heist solo.

Players can take on the heist by themselves as the Kosatka has been designed to be controlled by just one. However, what are the downsides of braving through it alone?

Solo or with a crew: Which way must players lean regarding the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online?

Pros of going solo

One of the biggest reasons why players enjoy playing solo in GTA Online is that they would rather not deal with either of these things:

Slow matchmaking

Incompetent Players

Griefers

Therefore, to have a smoother GTA Online experience, players go through the game all by themselves, hoping to come away unscathed.

Another significant positive is that players will be able to keep whatever they stole from El Rubio all to themselves. Meaning, they will not have to split the payout with others, except give out a small amount to Pavel for his massive help during the heist

Cons of going solo

The cons of going solo, especially in the Cayo Perico Heist, is that certain doors are locked behind security systems that can only be bypassed by a crew. Therefore, one playthrough of the heist solo makes sense, but in order to get the maximum payout, players will have to come back to Cayo Perico with a crew.

The other primary reason why going solo can be extremely challenging is that El Rubio's security is ruthless, especially on Hard. Having someone watch the gamer's back in GTA Online is hugely reassuring and always a smart move.

Therefore, if players are looking to take the maximum amount of money they can from the heist, going in with a crew is essential. However, just to experience the heist as a solo player, one playthrough should be enough.