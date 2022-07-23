GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update: Heists to bring in more cash and RP bonuses

Only three days are left till The Criminal Enterprises DLC drops for GTA Online. All the information that Rockstar Games is releasing regarding this expansion is getting tremendously positive reviews from almost everyone in the community.

One of the highlights of this DLC is the fantastic improvements in the rewards and bonuses users will get for completing Heists. This is excellent news for any GTA Online fan, as heists are a crucial part of this title.

Criminal Enterprises DLC is going to provide GTA Online players with better heist payouts

Heist Setups

Many of these details regarding Heist payouts were released in Rockstar's Newswire article on July 22. The first and foremost thing they explained is that to encourage more gamers to join Heist setups, they will receive 50% more than their current payouts.

The developer further stated that they will also increase the minimum cut for the finales, which will now be set at 15% for each crew member. The cost of Heist Setups will also be significantly lower, around 25K.

Heist Finales

On top of the present take, the following Heist Finales will pay out an extra 75% in GTA$:

The Fleeca Job

The Humane Labs Raid

The Prison Break Finale

Series A Funding Finale

Improvements will be made in the following Heist Finales as well, but the payout will have an extra 50% Grand Theft Auto cash on top of the present take:

The Pacific Standard Job Finale

The Doomsday Heist: Act I

The Doomsday Heist: Act II

The Doomsday Heist: Act III

Other important details regarding Heist missions in GTA Online

With this DLC, while playing as a group, all Heists will have a cooldown of one in-game day (48 minutes). The Cayo Perico Heist Finale will also undergo specific changes by Rockstar to properly balance a player's experience in Grand Theft Auto Online.

The Cayo Perico Heist Finale solo play will result in a 3-day in-game cooldown. Additionally, after stealing a high-value Primary Target in The Cayo Perico Heist Finale, the value of Secondary Targets will rise, and the frequency of higher value Primary Targets will decrease for the next 72 hours. The goal of this is to promote user exploration and teamwork.

